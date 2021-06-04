Shard 24 Hour Volume Reaches $86,290.00 (SHARD)

Shard (CURRENCY:SHARD) traded down 12.6% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 14:00 PM Eastern on June 4th. One Shard coin can currently be bought for about $0.32 or 0.00000854 BTC on popular exchanges. Shard has a total market cap of $11.44 million and approximately $86,290.00 worth of Shard was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Shard has traded up 33.6% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Shard alerts:

Quiztok (QTCON) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0474 or 0.00000128 BTC.

TerraCredit (CREDIT) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000404 BTC.

Metrix Coin (MRX) traded 4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0009 or 0.00000002 BTC.

FLO (FLO) traded down 5.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0353 or 0.00000095 BTC.

ChronoCoin (CRN) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000003 BTC.

PirateCash (PIRATE) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0481 or 0.00000129 BTC.

Actinium (ACM) traded 3.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0330 or 0.00000089 BTC.

Block-Logic (BLTG) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0380 or 0.00000102 BTC.

BOScoin (BOS) traded down 25.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0009 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Cashbery Coin (CBC) traded 3.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0115 or 0.00000031 BTC.

Shard Coin Profile

Shard (SHARD) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the

Scrypt

hashing algorithm. Shard’s total supply is 80,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 36,000,000 coins. Shard’s official website is shardcoin.io. Shard’s official Twitter account is @shardcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here.

According to CryptoCompare, “Shard is a blockchain-based payment platform. It allows users to perform cryptocurrencies transactions between them using the platform native token, the SHARD. At the main website, users will find a digital wallet service as well, with support for Windows, Mac, and Linux devices, where it is possible to store, monitor and manage their digital assets, including SHARD. ShardCoin (SHARD) is a PoS (Proof of Stake) cryptocurrency based on the Scrypt algorithm. It will be the medium through which users can exchange value when using the platform. “

Shard Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Shard directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Shard should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Shard using one of the exchanges listed above.

new TradingView.widget( { “width”: 600, “height”: 400, “symbol”: “SHARDUSD”, “interval”: “D”, “timezone”: “Etc/UTC”, “theme”: “Light”, “style”: “1”, “locale”: “en”, “toolbar_bg”: “#f1f3f6”, “enable_publishing”: false, “allow_symbol_change”: true, “referral_id”: “2588”} );

Receive News & Updates for Shard Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Shard and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.