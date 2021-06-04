Brokerages Expect Aurinia Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:AUPH) Will Post Earnings of -$0.35 Per Share

Brokerages expect Aurinia Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:AUPH) (TSE:AUP) to post ($0.35) earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Five analysts have issued estimates for Aurinia Pharmaceuticals’ earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.30) and the lowest estimate coming in at ($0.37). Aurinia Pharmaceuticals reported earnings per share of ($0.26) during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year over year growth rate of 34.6%. The business is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 10th.

On average, analysts expect that Aurinia Pharmaceuticals will report full-year earnings of ($1.19) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.33) to ($1.02). For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the firm will post earnings of ($0.31) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.55) to ($0.02). Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that follow Aurinia Pharmaceuticals.

Aurinia Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:AUPH) (TSE:AUP) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.40) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.35) by ($0.05). Aurinia Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 34.48% and a negative net margin of 239.29%.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Oppenheimer reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Aurinia Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Friday, May 7th. SVB Leerink reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Aurinia Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Sunday, April 11th. Bloom Burton upgraded Aurinia Pharmaceuticals from an “accumulate” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 7th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Aurinia Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 27th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada decreased their target price on Aurinia Pharmaceuticals from $26.00 to $23.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 7th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $26.29.

In other news, CEO Peter Greenleaf purchased 5,125 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 11th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $10.71 per share, with a total value of $54,888.75. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 10,461 shares in the company, valued at approximately $112,037.31. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, VP Matthew Maxwell Donley purchased 9,900 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 11th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $10.07 per share, with a total value of $99,693.00. Following the acquisition, the vice president now owns 9,900 shares in the company, valued at $99,693. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders acquired 18,525 shares of company stock valued at $191,722. Insiders own 3.10% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Aurinia Pharmaceuticals in the 1st quarter worth approximately $29,000. Sowell Financial Services LLC raised its holdings in shares of Aurinia Pharmaceuticals by 72.6% in the 1st quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 2,512 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 1,057 shares in the last quarter. Private Capital Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Aurinia Pharmaceuticals in the 1st quarter worth approximately $34,000. Northern Oak Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Aurinia Pharmaceuticals in the 1st quarter worth approximately $39,000. Finally, Penserra Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Aurinia Pharmaceuticals by 172.2% in the 4th quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 2,940 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $40,000 after buying an additional 1,860 shares in the last quarter. 40.79% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of AUPH traded down $0.41 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $12.39. 157,495 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,376,364. The company has a market capitalization of $1.59 billion, a P/E ratio of -12.93 and a beta of 0.58. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $12.63. Aurinia Pharmaceuticals has a 52 week low of $9.72 and a 52 week high of $20.50.

Aurinia Pharmaceuticals Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes therapies to treat various diseases with unmet medical need in Japan and China. The company offers LUPKYNIS for the treatment of adult patients with active lupus nephritis. It has a collaboration and license agreement with Otsuka Pharmaceutical Co, Ltd.

