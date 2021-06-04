Big Data Protocol Trading Down 7.5% Over Last 7 Days (BDP)

Big Data Protocol (CURRENCY:BDP) traded down 5% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 14:00 PM Eastern on June 4th. In the last seven days, Big Data Protocol has traded 7.5% lower against the dollar. Big Data Protocol has a market cap of $8.64 million and approximately $1.13 million worth of Big Data Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Big Data Protocol coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.34 or 0.00000916 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 8.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $29.27 or 0.00078766 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 8.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.65 or 0.00004445 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002693 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $9.30 or 0.00025034 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $374.69 or 0.01008358 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002696 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $3,665.16 or 0.09863623 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded down 4% against the dollar and now trades at $19.51 or 0.00052505 BTC.

Big Data Protocol Coin Profile

BDP is a coin. It launched on March 27th, 2018. Big Data Protocol’s total supply is 32,000,001 coins and its circulating supply is 25,350,065 coins. Big Data Protocol’s official website is www.bigdataprotocol.com . The Reddit community for Big Data Protocol is https://reddit.com/r/bigdataprotocol and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Big Data Protocol’s official Twitter account is @bigdataprotocol

According to CryptoCompare, “Big Data Protocol tokenizes commercially valuable data through a network of 14,141 professional data providers and makes the data token liquid on Uniswap. Users earn data by providing liquidity to data tokens. The Protocol sources commercially valuable data, tokenizes it and makes it liquid. “

Buying and Selling Big Data Protocol

