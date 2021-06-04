Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI) Shares Bought by Folger Nolan Fleming Douglas Capital Management Inc.

Folger Nolan Fleming Douglas Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI) by 7.2% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 17,552 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,172 shares during the quarter. Folger Nolan Fleming Douglas Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF were worth $3,628,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. PYA Waltman Capital LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 62.9% in the fourth quarter. PYA Waltman Capital LLC now owns 145 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 56 shares in the last quarter. Spire Wealth Management purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF in the first quarter valued at about $30,000. Country Trust Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF in the first quarter valued at about $31,000. Fortis Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Finally, Brand Asset Management Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $36,000.

Shares of VTI opened at $218.70 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $214.64. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF has a 1 year low of $149.85 and a 1 year high of $219.65.

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the of the MSCI US Broad Market Index, which represents 99.5% or more of the total market capitalization of all of the United States common stocks traded on the New York and American Stock Exchanges and the Nasdaq over-the-counter market.

