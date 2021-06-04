Guyasuta Investment Advisors Inc. Trims Stock Position in Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC)

Guyasuta Investment Advisors Inc. lessened its holdings in shares of Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC) by 2.3% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 392,011 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 9,333 shares during the period. Bank of America makes up 1.2% of Guyasuta Investment Advisors Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 26th biggest position. Guyasuta Investment Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Bank of America were worth $15,167,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of BAC. Truvestments Capital LLC purchased a new position in Bank of America in the fourth quarter valued at $25,000. Phoenix Wealth Advisors purchased a new position in Bank of America in the fourth quarter valued at $32,000. Ritter Daniher Financial Advisory LLC increased its holdings in Bank of America by 156.7% in the first quarter. Ritter Daniher Financial Advisory LLC now owns 819 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. Encompass Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Bank of America in the fourth quarter valued at $36,000. Finally, TRU Independence Asset Management 2 LLC purchased a new position in Bank of America in the fourth quarter valued at $36,000. 70.23% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE:BAC traded down $0.04 on Friday, hitting $43.21. The stock had a trading volume of 190,789 shares, compared to its average volume of 51,361,266. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a current ratio of 0.76. The firm has a market capitalization of $370.28 billion, a PE ratio of 18.56, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.00 and a beta of 1.56. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $40.70. Bank of America Co. has a 1-year low of $22.39 and a 1-year high of $43.49.

Bank of America (NYSE:BAC) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 15th. The financial services provider reported $0.86 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.65 by $0.21. The company had revenue of $22.80 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $21.67 billion. Bank of America had a net margin of 24.09% and a return on equity of 8.90%. Bank of America’s revenue was up .1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.40 EPS. Analysts forecast that Bank of America Co. will post 3.03 EPS for the current year.

Bank of America declared that its Board of Directors has approved a stock repurchase program on Thursday, April 15th that authorizes the company to repurchase $25.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the financial services provider to repurchase up to 7.6% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are often an indication that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 25th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 4th will be issued a $0.18 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 3rd. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.67%. Bank of America’s dividend payout ratio is currently 38.50%.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Robert W. Baird reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $42.00 price objective on shares of Bank of America in a report on Monday, May 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on shares of Bank of America from $40.50 to $43.50 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Bank of America from $36.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Monday, March 1st. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on shares of Bank of America from $37.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, April 16th. Finally, Barclays boosted their target price on shares of Bank of America from $40.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 7th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating, fourteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $38.26.

Bank of America Company Profile

Bank of America Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides banking and financial products and services for individual consumers, small and middle-market businesses, institutional investors, large corporations, and governments worldwide. Its Consumer Banking segment offers traditional and money market savings accounts, certificates of deposit and IRAs, noninterest-and interest-bearing checking accounts, and investment accounts and products; and credit and debit cards, residential mortgages, and home equity loans, as well as direct and indirect loans, such as automotive, recreational vehicle, and consumer personal loans.

