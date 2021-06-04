Zacks: Analysts Anticipate The J. M. Smucker Company (NYSE:SJM) to Announce $1.90 EPS

Equities analysts forecast that The J. M. Smucker Company (NYSE:SJM) will report earnings per share (EPS) of $1.90 for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for The J. M. Smucker’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $1.75 and the highest is $1.97. The J. M. Smucker reported earnings per share of $2.37 during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year-over-year growth rate of 19.8%. The company is expected to report its next quarterly earnings report on Tuesday, August 24th.

On average, analysts expect that The J. M. Smucker will report full-year earnings of $8.70 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $8.38 to $8.88. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the business will report earnings of $8.85 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $8.55 to $9.20. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that follow The J. M. Smucker.

The J. M. Smucker (NYSE:SJM) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, June 2nd. The company reported $1.89 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.67 by $0.22. The firm had revenue of $1.92 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.88 billion. The J. M. Smucker had a net margin of 11.69% and a return on equity of 13.38%. The J. M. Smucker’s quarterly revenue was down 8.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $2.57 earnings per share.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Bank of America boosted their price target on shares of The J. M. Smucker from $124.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on shares of The J. M. Smucker from $123.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of The J. M. Smucker from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $121.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Monday, February 15th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on shares of The J. M. Smucker from $138.00 to $140.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $119.67.

In other news, Director Nancy Lopez Knight sold 225 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $131.15, for a total value of $29,508.75. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 175 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $22,951.25. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Jill R. Penrose sold 1,550 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $129.87, for a total transaction of $201,298.50. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 16,151 shares in the company, valued at $2,097,530.37. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 2,975 shares of company stock worth $377,843 over the last three months. Insiders own 3.60% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Advisor Partners LLC increased its position in shares of The J. M. Smucker by 4.5% in the 1st quarter. Advisor Partners LLC now owns 4,544 shares of the company’s stock valued at $575,000 after purchasing an additional 195 shares during the last quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of The J. M. Smucker by 27.9% in the 1st quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC now owns 11,538 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,457,000 after purchasing an additional 2,515 shares during the last quarter. Physicians Financial Services Inc. increased its position in shares of The J. M. Smucker by 32.9% in the 1st quarter. Physicians Financial Services Inc. now owns 3,840 shares of the company’s stock valued at $486,000 after purchasing an additional 950 shares during the last quarter. Factorial Partners LLC increased its position in shares of The J. M. Smucker by 2,280.0% in the 1st quarter. Factorial Partners LLC now owns 11,900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,506,000 after purchasing an additional 11,400 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Paradiem LLC increased its position in shares of The J. M. Smucker by 16.5% in the 1st quarter. Paradiem LLC now owns 35,673 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,726,000 after purchasing an additional 5,057 shares during the last quarter. 87.82% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

SJM traded up $2.21 on Friday, reaching $140.09. 15,240 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,128,078. The firm has a market capitalization of $15.35 billion, a PE ratio of 16.68, a PEG ratio of 9.39 and a beta of 0.33. The J. M. Smucker has a twelve month low of $101.89 and a twelve month high of $139.57. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $132.20. The company has a current ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 0.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 14th were paid a $0.90 dividend. This represents a $3.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.57%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 13th. The J. M. Smucker’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 41.10%.

About The J. M. Smucker

The J. M. Smucker Company manufactures and markets food and beverage products worldwide. It operates in four segments: U.S. Retail Pet Foods, U.S. Retail Coffee, U.S. Retail Consumer Foods, and International and Away From Home. The company offers pet food and snacks; mainstream roast, ground, single serve, and premium coffee; peanut butter and specialty spreads; fruit spreads, shortening and oils, and frozen sandwiches and snacks; and foodservice hot beverage, foodservice portion control, and flour products, as well as dog and cat food, frozen handheld products, portion control products, juices and beverages, and baking mixes and ingredients.

