Poehling Capital Management LLC Buys Shares of 450 Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO)

Poehling Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 450 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock, valued at approximately $209,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of AVGO. Atria Investments LLC grew its holdings in shares of Broadcom by 7.8% in the first quarter. Atria Investments LLC now owns 27,304 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $12,660,000 after purchasing an additional 1,972 shares in the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC grew its stake in shares of Broadcom by 11.7% in the first quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 319,443 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $148,113,000 after acquiring an additional 33,398 shares in the last quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC increased its position in shares of Broadcom by 1.0% during the first quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC now owns 11,198 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $5,192,000 after acquiring an additional 116 shares during the period. Forsta AP Fonden increased its position in shares of Broadcom by 2.9% during the first quarter. Forsta AP Fonden now owns 71,200 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $33,013,000 after acquiring an additional 2,000 shares during the period. Finally, TruWealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Broadcom by 2.4% in the first quarter. TruWealth Advisors LLC now owns 2,870 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $1,331,000 after purchasing an additional 68 shares during the period. 81.51% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ:AVGO opened at $464.80 on Friday. Broadcom Inc. has a 52 week low of $292.41 and a 52 week high of $495.14. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $462.14. The firm has a market capitalization of $189.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 54.05, a P/E/G ratio of 0.91 and a beta of 0.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.71, a quick ratio of 1.99 and a current ratio of 2.14.

Broadcom (NASDAQ:AVGO) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, June 3rd. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $6.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.43 by $0.19. Broadcom had a return on equity of 38.32% and a net margin of 16.01%. The business had revenue of $6.61 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.51 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $5.14 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts predict that Broadcom Inc. will post 23.43 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 22nd will be given a dividend of $3.60 per share. This represents a $14.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.10%. Broadcom’s payout ratio is currently 78.05%.

In related news, insider Thomas H. Krause sold 16,827 shares of Broadcom stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $478.61, for a total transaction of $8,053,570.47. Also, Director Eddy W. Hartenstein sold 530 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $438.98, for a total value of $232,659.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 27,997 shares of company stock worth $13,225,300. Corporate insiders own 2.40% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have issued reports on AVGO. Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on Broadcom from $480.00 to $580.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 2nd. Piper Sandler lifted their price target on shares of Broadcom from $500.00 to $525.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on shares of Broadcom from $450.00 to $460.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, March 5th. Citigroup reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $528.00 price objective (up from $500.00) on shares of Broadcom in a research report on Friday. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on Broadcom from $500.00 to $525.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-one have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $481.08.

Broadcom Inc designs, develops, and supplies semiconductor infrastructure software solutions. It offers semiconductor devices with a focus on complex digital and mixed signal complementary metal oxide semiconductor based devices and analog III-V based products worldwide. The company's infrastructure software solutions enable customers to plan, develop, automate, manage, and secure applications across mainframe, distributed, mobile, and cloud platforms.

