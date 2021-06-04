Signet Investment Advisory Group Inc. Sells 290 Shares of UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH)

Signet Investment Advisory Group Inc. lessened its stake in UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH) by 4.8% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 5,730 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock after selling 290 shares during the period. UnitedHealth Group accounts for 1.7% of Signet Investment Advisory Group Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 24th largest holding. Signet Investment Advisory Group Inc.’s holdings in UnitedHealth Group were worth $2,132,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Bahl & Gaynor Inc. raised its position in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 0.4% during the 1st quarter. Bahl & Gaynor Inc. now owns 272,965 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $101,562,000 after acquiring an additional 1,221 shares during the last quarter. Morningstar Investment Services LLC boosted its stake in UnitedHealth Group by 2.7% in the 1st quarter. Morningstar Investment Services LLC now owns 183,596 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock worth $68,584,000 after purchasing an additional 4,741 shares during the period. Waldron Private Wealth LLC boosted its stake in UnitedHealth Group by 3.5% in the 1st quarter. Waldron Private Wealth LLC now owns 9,291 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock worth $3,456,000 after purchasing an additional 318 shares during the period. Fosun International Ltd lifted its position in UnitedHealth Group by 57.9% during the 1st quarter. Fosun International Ltd now owns 3,775 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock worth $1,410,000 after buying an additional 1,385 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Alpine Woods Capital Investors LLC lifted its position in UnitedHealth Group by 1.6% during the 1st quarter. Alpine Woods Capital Investors LLC now owns 2,868 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock worth $1,067,000 after buying an additional 44 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 86.23% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CAO Thomas E. Roos sold 5,301 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $394.66, for a total value of $2,092,092.66. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 58,589 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $23,122,734.74. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Richard T. Burke sold 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $391.25, for a total transaction of $978,125.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 154,181 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $60,323,316.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 14,801 shares of company stock valued at $5,653,468. Corporate insiders own 0.80% of the company’s stock.

UnitedHealth Group stock traded down $0.53 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $407.43. 46,383 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,099,462. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $396.37. The company has a current ratio of 0.74, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54. The stock has a market cap of $384.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.19, a PEG ratio of 1.73 and a beta of 0.77. UnitedHealth Group Incorporated has a 52 week low of $273.71 and a 52 week high of $425.98.

UnitedHealth Group (NYSE:UNH) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, April 14th. The healthcare conglomerate reported $5.31 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $4.38 by $0.93. UnitedHealth Group had a net margin of 6.42% and a return on equity of 26.04%. The business had revenue of $70.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $69.13 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $3.72 EPS. UnitedHealth Group’s revenue was up 9.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts forecast that UnitedHealth Group Incorporated will post 18.55 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on shares of UnitedHealth Group from $415.00 to $430.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, April 16th. Argus raised shares of UnitedHealth Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $450.00 price target on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 21st. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of UnitedHealth Group from $462.00 to $515.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, April 16th. Mizuho increased their price target on shares of UnitedHealth Group from $394.00 to $455.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 7th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on shares of UnitedHealth Group in a research report on Monday, May 24th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $478.00 price target on the stock. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seventeen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $423.35.

UnitedHealth Group Incorporated operates as a diversified health care company in the United States. It operates through four segments: UnitedHealthcare, OptumHealth, OptumInsight, and OptumRx. The UnitedHealthcare segment offers consumer-oriented health benefit plans and services for national employers, public sector employers, mid-sized employers, small businesses, and individuals; health and well-being services to individuals age 50 and older, addressing their needs for preventive and acute health care services, as well as services dealing with chronic disease and other specialized issues for older individuals; Medicaid plans, children's health insurance program, and health care programs; medical and dental benefits; and hospital and clinical services.

