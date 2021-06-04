Ruffer LLP Decreases Stock Holdings in M&T Bank Co. (NYSE:MTB)

Ruffer LLP reduced its stake in shares of M&T Bank Co. (NYSE:MTB) by 30.9% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 44,918 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 20,083 shares during the quarter. Ruffer LLP’s holdings in M&T Bank were worth $6,813,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. FMR LLC increased its position in M&T Bank by 59.1% during the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 10,405,669 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,324,642,000 after purchasing an additional 3,866,610 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its position in M&T Bank by 109.4% during the 4th quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,780,883 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $226,706,000 after purchasing an additional 930,426 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its position in M&T Bank by 2.7% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,681,538 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $214,061,000 after purchasing an additional 44,029 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its position in M&T Bank by 3.0% during the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 1,492,778 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $190,031,000 after purchasing an additional 43,301 shares during the period. Finally, Norges Bank purchased a new position in M&T Bank during the 4th quarter valued at $174,481,000. 83.71% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get M&T Bank alerts:

In other news, EVP Michele D. Trolli sold 4,967 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $155.74, for a total transaction of $773,560.58. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 10,622 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,654,270.28. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 0.64% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

MTB has been the topic of a number of research reports. Jefferies Financial Group restated a “hold” rating on shares of M&T Bank in a report on Monday, April 19th. Wells Fargo & Company restated an “equal weight” rating on shares of M&T Bank in a report on Tuesday, February 23rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on shares of M&T Bank from $161.00 to $175.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 1st. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of M&T Bank from $175.00 to $180.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, April 29th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on shares of M&T Bank from $150.00 to $166.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 23rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. M&T Bank presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $160.29.

MTB traded down $2.50 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $160.51. 7,729 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 909,654. The company has a quick ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. The firm has a market cap of $20.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.21, a PEG ratio of 0.81 and a beta of 1.20. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $157.69. M&T Bank Co. has a 52 week low of $88.48 and a 52 week high of $168.27.

M&T Bank (NYSE:MTB) last posted its earnings results on Sunday, April 18th. The financial services provider reported $3.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.00 by $0.33. M&T Bank had a net margin of 24.89% and a return on equity of 10.39%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.93 EPS. On average, analysts expect that M&T Bank Co. will post 13.03 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 1st will be given a dividend of $1.10 per share. This represents a $4.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.74%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 28th. M&T Bank’s payout ratio is currently 43.91%.

M&T Bank Company Profile

M&T Bank Corporation operates as a bank holding company that provides commercial and retail banking services. The company's Business Banking segment offers deposit, lending, cash management, and other financial services to small businesses and professionals. Its Commercial Banking segment provides deposit products, commercial lending and leasing, letters of credit, and cash management services for middle-market and large commercial customers.

Featured Article: Strangles

Receive News & Ratings for M&T Bank Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for M&T Bank and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.