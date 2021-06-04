Northrop Grumman (NYSE:NOC) Hits New 1-Year High at $378.90

Northrop Grumman Co. (NYSE:NOC) hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Friday . The company traded as high as $378.90 and last traded at $378.16, with a volume of 30078 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $366.51.

NOC has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Susquehanna lifted their target price on Northrop Grumman from $350.00 to $409.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a report on Friday, April 30th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Northrop Grumman from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $375.00 target price on the stock in a report on Monday, May 3rd. Stifel Nicolaus raised Northrop Grumman from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $350.00 to $475.00 in a research report on Friday. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Northrop Grumman from $447.00 to $478.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, April 30th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on Northrop Grumman in a research report on Tuesday, May 18th. They issued an “underweight” rating and a $330.00 target price for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $393.17.

The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $352.31. The stock has a market capitalization of $60.84 billion, a PE ratio of 13.43 and a beta of 0.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.21, a quick ratio of 1.36 and a current ratio of 1.46.

Northrop Grumman (NYSE:NOC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The aerospace company reported $6.57 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.48 by $1.09. Northrop Grumman had a return on equity of 40.40% and a net margin of 12.10%. The company had revenue of $9.16 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.49 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $5.48 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 6.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts expect that Northrop Grumman Co. will post 24.53 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 16th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 1st will be given a $1.57 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 28th. This represents a $6.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.66%. This is a boost from Northrop Grumman’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.45. Northrop Grumman’s payout ratio is currently 26.55%.

In other news, VP Mark A. Caylor sold 2,961 shares of Northrop Grumman stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $352.04, for a total value of $1,042,390.44. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 10,019 shares in the company, valued at $3,527,088.76. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Kathy J. Warden sold 4,916 shares of Northrop Grumman stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $352.04, for a total value of $1,730,628.64. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 114,040 shares in the company, valued at $40,146,641.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 9,437 shares of company stock valued at $3,253,983 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.25% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Solstein Capital LLC bought a new position in Northrop Grumman during the first quarter valued at about $25,000. Childress Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in Northrop Grumman during the fourth quarter valued at about $25,000. Graves Light Private Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in Northrop Grumman during the fourth quarter valued at about $28,000. Bellwether Advisors LLC bought a new position in Northrop Grumman during the fourth quarter valued at about $29,000. Finally, Certified Advisory Corp bought a new position in Northrop Grumman during the first quarter valued at about $33,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.30% of the company’s stock.

Northrop Grumman Corporation operates as an aerospace and defense company worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Aeronautics Systems, Defense Systems, Mission Systems, and Space Systems. The Aeronautics Systems segment designs, develops, manufactures, integrates, and sustains aircraft systems for strategic and tactical intelligence, surveillance, and reconnaissance (ISR) missions; and long-range strike aircraft systems, tactical fighter aircrafts, and airborne battle management systems.

