Vascular Biogenics Ltd. (NASDAQ:VBLT) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $370,000.00

Wall Street brokerages forecast that Vascular Biogenics Ltd. (NASDAQ:VBLT) will announce $370,000.00 in sales for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have issued estimates for Vascular Biogenics’ earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $700,000.00 and the lowest estimate coming in at $200,000.00. Vascular Biogenics reported sales of $160,000.00 during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 131.3%. The business is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 12th.

On average, analysts expect that Vascular Biogenics will report full year sales of $760,000.00 for the current year, with estimates ranging from $600,000.00 to $900,000.00. For the next year, analysts expect that the firm will post sales of $2.90 million, with estimates ranging from $600,000.00 to $7.39 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that follow Vascular Biogenics.

Vascular Biogenics (NASDAQ:VBLT) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 10th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.12) EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.13) by $0.01. Vascular Biogenics had a negative return on equity of 68.79% and a negative net margin of 3,394.74%.

VBLT has been the subject of several analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research cut Vascular Biogenics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 30th. Guggenheim initiated coverage on Vascular Biogenics in a research note on Tuesday, May 18th. They set a “buy” rating and a $7.00 price target for the company. Roth Capital upped their price target on Vascular Biogenics from $5.00 to $7.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Chardan Capital restated a “buy” rating and issued a $5.00 price target on shares of Vascular Biogenics in a research report on Thursday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $5.15.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in VBLT. Ikarian Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vascular Biogenics in the 1st quarter worth about $1,601,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC purchased a new position in Vascular Biogenics in the first quarter worth about $229,000. PVG Asset Management Corp bought a new stake in Vascular Biogenics during the first quarter valued at approximately $53,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp bought a new position in shares of Vascular Biogenics during the fourth quarter worth $47,000. Finally, Steel Peak Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Vascular Biogenics in the 1st quarter worth about $48,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 5.58% of the company’s stock.

Shares of VBLT stock traded down $0.24 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $2.40. The stock had a trading volume of 17,309 shares, compared to its average volume of 921,141. The company has a market capitalization of $115.65 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.53 and a beta of 0.95. Vascular Biogenics has a twelve month low of $1.01 and a twelve month high of $3.17. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $2.05.

About Vascular Biogenics

Vascular Biogenics Ltd., a clinical biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of treatments for cancer and immune/inflammatory indications. The company's program is based on its proprietary vascular targeting system platform technology, which utilizes genetically targeted therapy to destroy newly formed or angiogenic blood vessels.

