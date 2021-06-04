Kelly Services (KELYA) – Investment Analysts’ Recent Ratings Updates

Kelly Services (NASDAQ: KELYA) has recently received a number of price target changes and ratings updates:

5/27/2021 – Kelly Services was upgraded by analysts at TheStreet from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating.

5/19/2021 – Kelly Services was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating. According to Zacks, “Kelly Services, Inc. is a global leader of providing workforce solutions. Kelly Services, Inc. and its subsidiaries, offer a comprehensive array of outsourcing and consulting services as well as world-class staffing on a temporary, temporary-to-hire, and direct-hire basis. The company provides temporary office clerical, marketing, professional, technical, light industrial, home care services, management services and other business services to a diversified group of customers through offices located in major cities of the United States, Australia, Canada, Denmark, France, Ireland, Italy, Luxembourg, Mexico, the Netherlands, New Zealand, Norway, Russia, Spain, Switzerland and United Kingdom. Kelly Temporary Services provides office clerical, marketing, professional, technical, semi-skilled light industrial and management services. “

5/18/2021 – Kelly Services was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating. They now have a $29.00 price target on the stock. According to Zacks, “Kelly Services, Inc. is a global leader of providing workforce solutions. Kelly Services, Inc. and its subsidiaries, offer a comprehensive array of outsourcing and consulting services as well as world-class staffing on a temporary, temporary-to-hire, and direct-hire basis. The company provides temporary office clerical, marketing, professional, technical, light industrial, home care services, management services and other business services to a diversified group of customers through offices located in major cities of the United States, Australia, Canada, Denmark, France, Ireland, Italy, Luxembourg, Mexico, the Netherlands, New Zealand, Norway, Russia, Spain, Switzerland and United Kingdom. Kelly Temporary Services provides office clerical, marketing, professional, technical, semi-skilled light industrial and management services. “

5/17/2021 – Kelly Services had its price target raised by analysts at Barrington Research from $26.00 to $31.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

4/26/2021 – Kelly Services was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating. According to Zacks, “Kelly Services, Inc. is a global leader of providing workforce solutions. Kelly Services, Inc. and its subsidiaries, offer a comprehensive array of outsourcing and consulting services as well as world-class staffing on a temporary, temporary-to-hire, and direct-hire basis. The company provides temporary office clerical, marketing, professional, technical, light industrial, home care services, management services and other business services to a diversified group of customers through offices located in major cities of the United States, Australia, Canada, Denmark, France, Ireland, Italy, Luxembourg, Mexico, the Netherlands, New Zealand, Norway, Russia, Spain, Switzerland and United Kingdom. Kelly Temporary Services provides office clerical, marketing, professional, technical, semi-skilled light industrial and management services. “

KELYA stock traded down $0.17 during trading on Friday, reaching $25.27. 1,379 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 190,997. The stock has a market capitalization of $994.85 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.39 and a beta of 1.30. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $24.44. Kelly Services, Inc. has a 1-year low of $13.55 and a 1-year high of $26.98.

Kelly Services (NASDAQ:KELYA) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 13th. The business services provider reported $0.12 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.11 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $1.21 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.18 billion. Kelly Services had a return on equity of 4.52% and a net margin of 2.39%. The company’s revenue was down 4.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.20 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Kelly Services, Inc. will post 1.5 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Director George S. Corona sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.23, for a total transaction of $504,600.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 83,614 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,109,581.22. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . Also, EVP Olivier Thirot sold 7,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.07, for a total value of $154,490.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 88,536 shares in the company, valued at $1,953,989.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 28,928 shares of company stock worth $704,543 over the last ninety days. 2.90% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of KELYA. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in Kelly Services by 18.4% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,212,431 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $138,352,000 after purchasing an additional 964,272 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Kelly Services during the 4th quarter worth about $13,670,000. Zebra Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Kelly Services during the 1st quarter worth about $2,030,000. Walthausen & Co. LLC boosted its stake in shares of Kelly Services by 36.1% during the 1st quarter. Walthausen & Co. LLC now owns 239,880 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $5,342,000 after acquiring an additional 63,660 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Pacer Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Kelly Services by 202.8% during the 1st quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 93,594 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,084,000 after acquiring an additional 62,687 shares in the last quarter. 69.09% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Kelly Services, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides workforce solutions to various industries. The company operates through five segments: Professional & Industrial; Science, Engineering & Technology; Education; Outsourcing & Consulting; and International. The Professional & Industrial segment delivers staffing in the areas of office, professional, light industrial, and contact center specialties.

