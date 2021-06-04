ZeuxCoin Hits Market Capitalization of $171,212.75 (ZUC)

ZeuxCoin (CURRENCY:ZUC) traded 12.6% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 14:00 PM Eastern on June 4th. ZeuxCoin has a total market cap of $171,212.75 and $27.00 worth of ZeuxCoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, ZeuxCoin has traded down 10% against the U.S. dollar. One ZeuxCoin coin can now be purchased for about $0.0009 or 0.00000002 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 9% against the dollar and now trades at $29.34 or 0.00078983 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 8.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.65 or 0.00004448 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002694 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $9.37 or 0.00025232 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 5.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $374.61 or 0.01008586 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002697 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3,634.82 or 0.09786151 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 5.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $19.41 or 0.00052270 BTC.

ZeuxCoin Profile

ZeuxCoin is a coin. Its launch date was November 23rd, 2018. ZeuxCoin’s total supply is 750,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 189,999,899 coins. ZeuxCoin’s official Twitter account is @ZeuxApp and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for ZeuxCoin is www.zeux.com . The official message board for ZeuxCoin is medium.com/zeux

According to CryptoCompare, “Zeux is a blockchain-based financial ecosystem company, building the world's first crypto mobile payment app that uses the world’s first integrated crypto & fiat investment platform. By partnering with a long list of financial institutions in both the fiat and crypto worlds, Zeux are merging these different financial services combining mobile payment, banking, and investment services into one application. ZUC is an Ethereum-based token that will serve as a medium of exchange on the platform. “

ZeuxCoin Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as ZeuxCoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade ZeuxCoin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase ZeuxCoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

