bAlpha (BALPHA) Achieves Market Cap of $1.95 Million

bAlpha (CURRENCY:BALPHA) traded down 4.6% against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 14:00 PM E.T. on June 4th. One bAlpha coin can currently be bought for approximately $108.17 or 0.00290958 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, bAlpha has traded down 52.1% against the U.S. dollar. bAlpha has a market cap of $1.95 million and $7.57 million worth of bAlpha was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 8.7% against the dollar and now trades at $29.28 or 0.00078743 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 8.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.65 or 0.00004442 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002692 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $9.38 or 0.00025232 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 4.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $375.62 or 0.01010327 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002695 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $3,649.49 or 0.09816203 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded down 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $19.47 or 0.00052359 BTC.

bAlpha Coin Profile

bAlpha is a coin. Its launch date was March 4th, 2021. bAlpha’s total supply is 18,000 coins. bAlpha’s official Twitter account is @bigdataprotocol

According to CryptoCompare, “Big Data Protocol is a DeFi protocol and data marketplace to source commercially valuable data from professional data providers, tokenize *_it, and make it *_liquid. bALPHA unlocks access to the first collection of datasets. The datasets' descriptions and sample data are in the Data Room. bALPHA is the first data token of Big Data Protocol, and can be redeemed for access to the bALPHA collection. “

bAlpha Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as bAlpha directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade bAlpha should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase bAlpha using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

