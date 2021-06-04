Mercury (MER) One Day Trading Volume Tops $3,503.00

Mercury (CURRENCY:MER) traded down 1.8% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 14:00 PM ET on June 4th. Mercury has a market capitalization of $1.71 million and approximately $3,503.00 worth of Mercury was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Mercury coin can now be purchased for $0.0171 or 0.00000046 BTC on popular exchanges. In the last seven days, Mercury has traded 1% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002693 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 5.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.98 or 0.00002630 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $25.26 or 0.00067930 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 12.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $111.94 or 0.00301098 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 5.4% against the dollar and now trades at $93.18 or 0.00250617 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded down 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $440.56 or 0.01184995 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded down 7.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 3.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.36 or 0.00003661 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $37,023.45 or 0.99583654 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Mercury Coin Profile

Mercury’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins. The official website for Mercury is gojupiter.tech . Mercury’s official Twitter account is @darcrus and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Mercury is a crypto asset issued on the Waves Platform blockchain. MER is a provenance token, allowing cross-chain time-stamping from the permissioned Jupiter blockchain to Waves, allowing Jupiter blockhashes to be time-stamped on the Waves blockchain by including them on Waves transactions (using Mercury to pay transaction fees). “

Buying and Selling Mercury

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Mercury directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Mercury should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Mercury using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

