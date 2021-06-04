Vontobel Holding Ltd. Increases Holdings in AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV)

Vontobel Holding Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV) by 29.4% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 234,511 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 53,279 shares during the quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd.’s holdings in AbbVie were worth $25,380,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Covenant Multifamily Offices LLC raised its position in shares of AbbVie by 0.6% during the 1st quarter. Covenant Multifamily Offices LLC now owns 36,609 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,962,000 after buying an additional 223 shares in the last quarter. 9258 Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of AbbVie by 2.3% during the 1st quarter. 9258 Wealth Management LLC now owns 15,471 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,674,000 after buying an additional 342 shares in the last quarter. Aveo Capital Partners LLC purchased a new stake in AbbVie in the 1st quarter worth about $370,000. TrinityPoint Wealth LLC raised its position in AbbVie by 0.9% in the 1st quarter. TrinityPoint Wealth LLC now owns 48,982 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,301,000 after purchasing an additional 436 shares during the period. Finally, Landaas & Co. WI ADV raised its position in AbbVie by 4.7% in the 1st quarter. Landaas & Co. WI ADV now owns 5,579 shares of the company’s stock worth $604,000 after purchasing an additional 250 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 66.07% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on ABBV shares. SVB Leerink increased their price objective on shares of AbbVie from $140.00 to $144.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 30th. BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on shares of AbbVie from $127.00 to $129.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. Mizuho increased their price objective on shares of AbbVie from $126.00 to $128.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada began coverage on shares of AbbVie in a research note on Wednesday, April 7th. They issued a $135.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of AbbVie from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $114.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, February 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. AbbVie has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $118.53.

In other AbbVie news, SVP Carrie C. Strom sold 4,184 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $112.40, for a total value of $470,281.60. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 63,409 shares in the company, valued at $7,127,171.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . 0.09% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

NYSE ABBV opened at $112.92 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.83, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.40. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $111.55. AbbVie Inc. has a 52-week low of $79.11 and a 52-week high of $118.28. The company has a market capitalization of $199.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 39.65, a PEG ratio of 1.70 and a beta of 0.84.

AbbVie (NYSE:ABBV) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The company reported $2.95 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.83 by $0.12. The company had revenue of $13.01 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.84 billion. AbbVie had a net margin of 10.28% and a return on equity of 136.75%. AbbVie’s revenue was up 50.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $2.42 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that AbbVie Inc. will post 12.6 earnings per share for the current year.

About AbbVie

AbbVie Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells pharmaceuticals in the worldwide. The company offers HUMIRA, a therapy administered as an injection for autoimmune and intestinal BehÃ§et's diseases; SKYRIZI to treat moderate to severe plaque psoriasis in adults; RINVOQ, a JAK inhibitor for the treatment of moderate to severe active rheumatoid arthritis in adult patients; IMBRUVICA to treat adult patients with chronic lymphocytic leukemia (CLL), small lymphocytic lymphoma (SLL), mantle cell lymphoma, waldenstrÃ¶m's macroglobulinemia, marginal zone lymphoma, and chronic graft versus host disease; VENCLEXTA, a BCL-2 inhibitor used to treat adults with CLL or SLL; and MAVYRET to treat patients with chronic HCV genotype 1-6 infection.

