Zoetis Inc. (NYSE:ZTS) Shares Purchased by Fosun International Ltd

Fosun International Ltd boosted its holdings in Zoetis Inc. (NYSE:ZTS) by 14.3% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 40,000 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 5,000 shares during the quarter. Fosun International Ltd’s holdings in Zoetis were worth $6,282,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Zoetis by 4.0% in the first quarter. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. now owns 1,625 shares of the company’s stock valued at $256,000 after acquiring an additional 62 shares during the period. TFG Advisers LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Zoetis by 1.5% in the fourth quarter. TFG Advisers LLC now owns 4,389 shares of the company’s stock valued at $726,000 after acquiring an additional 64 shares during the period. Altium Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Zoetis by 1.2% during the first quarter. Altium Wealth Management LLC now owns 5,269 shares of the company’s stock worth $830,000 after purchasing an additional 64 shares during the last quarter. Investment Advisory Services Inc. TX ADV raised its stake in shares of Zoetis by 0.9% during the fourth quarter. Investment Advisory Services Inc. TX ADV now owns 7,354 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,217,000 after purchasing an additional 68 shares during the last quarter. Finally, SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Zoetis by 1.1% during the fourth quarter. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC now owns 6,581 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,089,000 after purchasing an additional 69 shares during the last quarter. 90.21% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:ZTS opened at $173.82 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $168.45. The company has a current ratio of 3.29, a quick ratio of 2.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.61. Zoetis Inc. has a 12-month low of $130.40 and a 12-month high of $178.71. The firm has a market cap of $82.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 46.85, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.05 and a beta of 0.64.

Zoetis (NYSE:ZTS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported $1.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.04 by $0.22. Zoetis had a return on equity of 55.11% and a net margin of 25.30%. The firm had revenue of $1.87 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.73 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.95 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 22.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts predict that Zoetis Inc. will post 4.5 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 1st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, July 21st will be paid a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.58%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, July 20th. Zoetis’s dividend payout ratio is currently 25.97%.

In related news, EVP Robert Edward Kelly sold 2,055 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $158.05, for a total transaction of $324,792.75. Also, EVP Heidi C. Chen sold 11,637 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $170.14, for a total value of $1,979,919.18. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 36,282 shares in the company, valued at $6,173,019.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 19,692 shares of company stock worth $3,319,012 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 0.21% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have recently commented on ZTS. Bank of America upgraded Zoetis from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $180.00 price target for the company in a research note on Monday, March 8th. Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on Zoetis from $197.00 to $203.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 17th. Argus increased their price objective on Zoetis from $185.00 to $195.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 28th. Barclays increased their price objective on Zoetis from $200.00 to $208.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, May 7th. Finally, Raymond James raised their price target on Zoetis from $166.00 to $192.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, May 7th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $184.38.

Zoetis Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and commercializes animal health medicines, vaccines, and diagnostic products in the United States and internationally. It commercializes products primarily across species, including livestock, such as cattle, swine, poultry, fish, and sheep; and companion animals comprising dogs, cats, and horses.

