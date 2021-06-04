Waldron Private Wealth LLC Has $3.53 Million Stake in Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM)

Waldron Private Wealth LLC increased its position in Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM) by 17.5% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 63,282 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after acquiring an additional 9,439 shares during the period. Waldron Private Wealth LLC’s holdings in Exxon Mobil were worth $3,533,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Fosun International Ltd boosted its stake in shares of Exxon Mobil by 14.1% during the 1st quarter. Fosun International Ltd now owns 72,645 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $4,056,000 after buying an additional 9,003 shares during the period. 9258 Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Exxon Mobil by 1.7% during the 1st quarter. 9258 Wealth Management LLC now owns 27,400 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,530,000 after buying an additional 450 shares during the period. Blackhawk Capital Partners LLC. boosted its stake in shares of Exxon Mobil by 9.7% during the 1st quarter. Blackhawk Capital Partners LLC. now owns 6,903 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $285,000 after buying an additional 612 shares during the period. Aveo Capital Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Exxon Mobil during the 1st quarter valued at $778,000. Finally, Whitener Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Exxon Mobil by 17.5% in the 1st quarter. Whitener Capital Management Inc. now owns 23,534 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,313,000 after purchasing an additional 3,500 shares during the last quarter. 51.42% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research firms recently issued reports on XOM. Citigroup lifted their price objective on shares of Exxon Mobil from $44.00 to $53.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 4th. Exane BNP Paribas raised shares of Exxon Mobil from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $45.50 price objective for the company in a research note on Monday, February 8th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “sell” rating and issued a $60.00 price objective on shares of Exxon Mobil in a research note on Wednesday. Evercore ISI initiated coverage on shares of Exxon Mobil in a research note on Tuesday, February 23rd. They issued an “inline” rating and a $48.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Truist lifted their target price on shares of Exxon Mobil from $60.00 to $64.00 in a report on Monday, May 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have given a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $56.33.

NYSE:XOM traded down $0.34 on Friday, reaching $60.84. The stock had a trading volume of 262,225 shares, compared to its average volume of 28,385,877. The firm has a market cap of $257.57 billion, a P/E ratio of -13.69, a P/E/G ratio of 1.39 and a beta of 1.43. Exxon Mobil Co. has a 1-year low of $31.11 and a 1-year high of $64.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a current ratio of 0.80 and a quick ratio of 0.50. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $58.22.

Exxon Mobil (NYSE:XOM) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The oil and gas company reported $0.65 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.59 by $0.06. Exxon Mobil had a negative net margin of 10.35% and a negative return on equity of 0.48%. The firm had revenue of $59.15 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $55.36 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned ($0.14) earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Exxon Mobil Co. will post 3.62 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 10th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 13th will be given a dividend of $0.87 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 12th. This represents a $3.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.72%. Exxon Mobil’s payout ratio is -1,054.55%.

Exxon Mobil Corporation explores for and produces crude oil and natural gas in the United States and internationally. It operates through Upstream, Downstream, and Chemical segments. The company is also involved in the manufacture, trade, transport, and sale of crude oil, natural gas, petroleum products, petrochemicals, and other specialty products; and manufactures and sells petrochemicals, including olefins, polyolefins, aromatics, and various other petrochemicals.

