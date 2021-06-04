Waldron Private Wealth LLC Reduces Position in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS)

Waldron Private Wealth LLC decreased its stake in shares of The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) by 2.9% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 13,456 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock after selling 405 shares during the period. Waldron Private Wealth LLC’s holdings in The Walt Disney were worth $2,482,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Mandatum Life Insurance Co Ltd increased its position in The Walt Disney by 0.9% during the first quarter. Mandatum Life Insurance Co Ltd now owns 75,537 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $13,938,000 after buying an additional 678 shares in the last quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. increased its position in The Walt Disney by 14.9% during the first quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 200,309 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $36,961,000 after buying an additional 25,946 shares in the last quarter. Covenant Multifamily Offices LLC boosted its holdings in shares of The Walt Disney by 19.7% during the first quarter. Covenant Multifamily Offices LLC now owns 1,521 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $281,000 after purchasing an additional 250 shares during the last quarter. 9258 Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of The Walt Disney by 13.9% during the first quarter. 9258 Wealth Management LLC now owns 7,244 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $1,337,000 after purchasing an additional 885 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Aveo Capital Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of The Walt Disney during the first quarter worth $293,000. 64.04% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get The Walt Disney alerts:

In other news, Chairman Robert A. Iger sold 120,946 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $200.82, for a total value of $24,288,375.72. Following the sale, the chairman now owns 1,227,381 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $246,482,652.42. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Chairman Robert A. Iger sold 550,570 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $179.21, for a total value of $98,667,649.70. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now directly owns 569,131 shares in the company, valued at approximately $101,993,966.51. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 679,916 shares of company stock worth $124,449,125. Company insiders own 0.25% of the company’s stock.

Shares of DIS traded down $0.32 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $175.92. The stock had a trading volume of 74,163 shares, compared to its average volume of 10,507,657. The stock has a market capitalization of $319.63 billion, a P/E ratio of -70.50, a PEG ratio of 3.74 and a beta of 1.19. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $181.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a quick ratio of 1.18 and a current ratio of 1.23. The Walt Disney Company has a fifty-two week low of $108.02 and a fifty-two week high of $203.02.

The Walt Disney (NYSE:DIS) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 13th. The entertainment giant reported $0.79 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.27 by $0.52. The business had revenue of $15.61 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $15.99 billion. The Walt Disney had a positive return on equity of 2.07% and a negative net margin of 7.73%. The business’s revenue was down 13.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.60 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that The Walt Disney Company will post 2.28 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on DIS shares. Truist Securities decreased their price objective on The Walt Disney from $205.00 to $200.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, May 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on The Walt Disney from $210.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, February 12th. Argus lifted their target price on The Walt Disney from $200.00 to $225.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 17th. UBS Group lifted their target price on The Walt Disney from $200.00 to $215.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 17th. Finally, Loop Capital lifted their target price on The Walt Disney from $190.00 to $230.00 in a report on Friday, February 12th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and twenty-two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The Walt Disney has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $192.00.

About The Walt Disney

The Walt Disney Company, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an entertainment company worldwide. The company's Media Networks segment operates domestic cable networks under the Disney, ESPN, Freeform, FX, and National Geographic brands; and television broadcast network under the ABC brand, as well as eight domestic television stations.

Featured Article: What is a management fee?

Receive News & Ratings for The Walt Disney Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Walt Disney and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.