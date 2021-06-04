Red River Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:RRBI) Insider Harold W. Turner Sells 500 Shares

Red River Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:RRBI) insider Harold W. Turner sold 500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.92, for a total transaction of $27,460.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 39,000 shares in the company, valued at $2,141,880. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink.

RRBI traded down $0.17 on Friday, reaching $54.73. The company had a trading volume of 533 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,778. The business has a 50 day moving average of $55.36. The stock has a market capitalization of $399.80 million, a P/E ratio of 13.66 and a beta of 0.97. Red River Bancshares, Inc. has a 52-week low of $36.49 and a 52-week high of $65.07.

Red River Bancshares (NASDAQ:RRBI) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The company reported $1.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.92 by $0.18. Red River Bancshares had a return on equity of 10.53% and a net margin of 28.56%. Equities research analysts anticipate that Red River Bancshares, Inc. will post 3.63 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 24th. Investors of record on Monday, June 14th will be given a dividend of $0.07 per share. This represents a $0.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.51%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 11th. Red River Bancshares’s payout ratio is currently 7.31%.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Red River Bancshares from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $62.00 target price for the company in a research report on Saturday, May 29th. TheStreet raised shares of Red River Bancshares from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Monday, May 3rd.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Acadian Asset Management LLC raised its position in Red River Bancshares by 53.9% during the first quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 774 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,000 after acquiring an additional 271 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. raised its position in Red River Bancshares by 301.7% in the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 956 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,000 after purchasing an additional 718 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Red River Bancshares in the 1st quarter valued at $118,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its holdings in shares of Red River Bancshares by 80.6% in the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 2,321 shares of the company’s stock valued at $130,000 after buying an additional 1,036 shares during the period. Finally, Barclays PLC grew its stake in Red River Bancshares by 159.2% during the 1st quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 4,127 shares of the company’s stock worth $232,000 after purchasing an additional 2,535 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 17.58% of the company’s stock.

About Red River Bancshares

Red River Bancshares, Inc operates as a bank holding company for Red River Bank that provides banking products and services to commercial and retail customers in Louisiana. It provides various deposit products, including checking, saving, money market accounts, and time deposits. The company also offers commercial real estate loans; one-to-four family mortgage loans and home equity lines of credit; construction and development loans; commercial and industrial loans; tax-exempt loans; small business administration paycheck protection program loans; consumer loans to individuals for personal, family, and household purposes, including secured and unsecured installment and term loans; home mortgage loans; and lines of credit and standby letters of credit.

