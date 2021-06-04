SunLink Health Systems, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:SSY) Director Howard E. Turner Sells 53,421 Shares

SunLink Health Systems, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:SSY) Director Howard E. Turner sold 53,421 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $3.12, for a total value of $166,673.52. Following the sale, the director now owns 200,035 shares in the company, valued at $624,109.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Shares of NYSEAMERICAN SSY traded up $0.51 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $3.79. 18,017 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,511,750. SunLink Health Systems, Inc. has a 12-month low of $0.76 and a 12-month high of $7.62. The company has a current ratio of 2.16, a quick ratio of 1.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. The stock has a market capitalization of $26.23 million, a P/E ratio of 16.68 and a beta of 1.15. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $1.19.

SunLink Health Systems (NYSEAMERICAN:SSY) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 14th. The company reported ($0.07) EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $9.78 million for the quarter. SunLink Health Systems had a net margin of 3.71% and a return on equity of 11.97%.

Separately, TheStreet upgraded SunLink Health Systems from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 17th.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP bought a new position in shares of SunLink Health Systems in the first quarter worth about $41,000. Citadel Advisors LLC bought a new stake in SunLink Health Systems during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $77,000. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in SunLink Health Systems by 191.2% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 29,199 shares of the company’s stock valued at $79,000 after purchasing an additional 19,172 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its stake in SunLink Health Systems by 22.2% during the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 322,245 shares of the company’s stock valued at $409,000 after purchasing an additional 58,500 shares during the period. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC raised its stake in SunLink Health Systems by 1,691.6% during the 1st quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 162,765 shares of the company’s stock valued at $443,000 after purchasing an additional 153,680 shares during the period. 10.16% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About SunLink Health Systems

SunLink Health Systems, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides healthcare products and services in the southeastern United States. It operates through two segments, Healthcare Services and Pharmacy. The Healthcare Services segment owns and operates an 84-bed community hospital, which includes an 18-bed geriatric psychiatry unit and a 66-bed nursing home in Mississippi; as well as offers information technology services.

