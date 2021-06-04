Lululemon Athletica (NASDAQ:LULU) Releases FY22 Earnings Guidance

Lululemon Athletica (NASDAQ:LULU) issued an update on its FY22 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $6.52-6.65 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $6.49. The company issued revenue guidance of $5.825-5.905 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $5.69 billion.Lululemon Athletica also updated its Q2 guidance to $1.10-1.15 EPS.

Several analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on shares of Lululemon Athletica from $330.00 to $335.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research report on Friday. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on shares of Lululemon Athletica from $394.00 to $377.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday. TheStreet upgraded shares of Lululemon Athletica from a c+ rating to a b rating in a research report on Friday, April 30th. Robert W. Baird cut their target price on shares of Lululemon Athletica from $425.00 to $395.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 31st. Finally, BTIG Research lifted their price target on shares of Lululemon Athletica from $434.00 to $440.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Friday. Eleven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nineteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Lululemon Athletica has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $382.94.

Shares of NASDAQ:LULU traded up $7.04 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $324.40. 53,328 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,334,065. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $320.79. The stock has a market cap of $42.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 70.52, a PEG ratio of 2.72 and a beta of 1.34. Lululemon Athletica has a 12 month low of $269.28 and a 12 month high of $399.90.

Lululemon Athletica (NASDAQ:LULU) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, June 2nd. The apparel retailer reported $1.16 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.91 by $0.25. The company had revenue of $1.23 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.13 billion. Lululemon Athletica had a net margin of 13.38% and a return on equity of 28.68%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 88.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.22 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that Lululemon Athletica will post 6.48 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO Calvin Mcdonald sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $335.00, for a total transaction of $1,005,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 36,469 shares in the company, valued at $12,217,115. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.39% of the company’s stock.

Lululemon Athletica Company Profile

lululemon athletica inc., together with its subsidiaries, designs, distributes, and retails athletic apparel and accessories for women and men. It operates through two segments, Company-Operated Stores and Direct to Consumer. The company offers pants, shorts, tops, and jackets for healthy lifestyle and athletic activities, such as yoga, running, and training, as well as other sweaty pursuits.

