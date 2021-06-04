Beck Mack & Oliver LLC Cuts Stock Holdings in The Sherwin-Williams Company (NYSE:SHW)

Beck Mack & Oliver LLC lowered its stake in shares of The Sherwin-Williams Company (NYSE:SHW) by 9.6% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 84,762 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after selling 8,958 shares during the period. The Sherwin-Williams makes up approximately 1.9% of Beck Mack & Oliver LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 20th biggest holding. Beck Mack & Oliver LLC’s holdings in The Sherwin-Williams were worth $62,555,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Black Swift Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of The Sherwin-Williams in the fourth quarter worth $29,000. CVA Family Office LLC acquired a new stake in shares of The Sherwin-Williams in the first quarter worth $30,000. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of The Sherwin-Williams in the first quarter worth $30,000. Vantage Consulting Group Inc acquired a new stake in shares of The Sherwin-Williams in the fourth quarter worth $31,000. Finally, Trustcore Financial Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of The Sherwin-Williams in the first quarter worth $37,000. 27.48% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on shares of The Sherwin-Williams in a research report on Wednesday, March 17th. They issued a “peer perform” rating for the company. Loop Capital raised their price target on shares of The Sherwin-Williams from $277.00 to $300.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on shares of The Sherwin-Williams from $278.00 to $300.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, May 3rd. KeyCorp raised their price target on shares of The Sherwin-Williams from $268.00 to $300.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on shares of The Sherwin-Williams from $267.00 to $310.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company. The Sherwin-Williams has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $307.06.

In related news, insider Peter J. Ippolito sold 1,726 shares of The Sherwin-Williams stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $711.87, for a total value of $1,228,687.62. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . Also, SVP Jane M. Cronin sold 1,895 shares of The Sherwin-Williams stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $700.00, for a total transaction of $1,326,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 3,915 shares in the company, valued at $2,740,500. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 25,292 shares of company stock worth $17,667,026. Insiders own 0.51% of the company’s stock.

Shares of The Sherwin-Williams stock traded down $1.07 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $281.50. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 10,817 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,431,453. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $281.57. The company has a current ratio of 0.90, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.55. The Sherwin-Williams Company has a one year low of $178.66 and a one year high of $293.05. The stock has a market capitalization of $74.86 billion, a PE ratio of 36.65, a P/E/G ratio of 2.82 and a beta of 1.08.

The Sherwin-Williams (NYSE:SHW) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 26th. The specialty chemicals company reported $2.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.65 by $0.41. The Sherwin-Williams had a net margin of 11.23% and a return on equity of 66.09%. The company had revenue of $4.66 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.51 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $4.08 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.3% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that The Sherwin-Williams Company will post 9.24 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 4th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 21st will be given a $0.55 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 20th. This represents a $2.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.78%. The Sherwin-Williams’s payout ratio is currently 26.86%.

The Sherwin-Williams announced that its Board of Directors has authorized a stock buyback plan on Wednesday, February 17th that permits the company to repurchase 15,000,000 outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization permits the specialty chemicals company to purchase shares of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are often an indication that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

About The Sherwin-Williams

The Sherwin-Williams Company develops, manufactures, distributes, and sells paints, coatings, and related products to professional, industrial, commercial, and retail customers. It operates in three segments: The Americas Group, Consumer Brands Group, and Performance Coatings Group. The Americas Group segment offers architectural paints and coatings, and protective and marine products, as well as OEM product finishes and related products for architectural and industrial paint contractors, and do-it-yourself homeowners.

