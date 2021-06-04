$1.62 Earnings Per Share Expected for Sempra Energy (NYSE:SRE) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts forecast that Sempra Energy (NYSE:SRE) will post earnings of $1.62 per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have made estimates for Sempra Energy’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $1.50 and the highest estimate coming in at $1.78. Sempra Energy posted earnings of $1.65 per share in the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year-over-year growth rate of 1.8%. The firm is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th.

On average, analysts expect that Sempra Energy will report full-year earnings of $8.06 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $7.88 to $8.20. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the firm will post earnings of $8.54 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $8.40 to $8.75. Zacks’ EPS averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for Sempra Energy.

Sempra Energy (NYSE:SRE) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The utilities provider reported $2.95 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.77 by $0.18. Sempra Energy had a return on equity of 10.55% and a net margin of 34.58%. The firm had revenue of $3.26 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.02 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $2.47 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 7.6% compared to the same quarter last year.

SRE has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on shares of Sempra Energy from $139.00 to $148.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, May 6th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Sempra Energy from $152.00 to $157.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 4th. Barclays upped their price objective on Sempra Energy from $145.00 to $158.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 25th. Mizuho upgraded Sempra Energy from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $129.00 to $148.00 in a report on Monday, April 19th. Finally, Seaport Global Securities restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Sempra Energy in a research note on Tuesday, April 13th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $151.44.

Shares of NYSE SRE traded up $0.04 on Friday, reaching $137.05. 12,733 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,628,604. The company has a market capitalization of $41.49 billion, a PE ratio of 10.44, a PEG ratio of 3.19 and a beta of 0.63. Sempra Energy has a fifty-two week low of $112.16 and a fifty-two week high of $140.46. The company has a quick ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 0.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $135.90.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its stake in shares of Sempra Energy by 13.2% during the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 26,438,323 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $3,505,193,000 after purchasing an additional 3,077,628 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in Sempra Energy by 19.8% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 24,416,229 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $3,237,104,000 after purchasing an additional 4,040,484 shares in the last quarter. Capital International Investors increased its stake in Sempra Energy by 12.0% during the 1st quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 20,172,935 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $2,674,340,000 after buying an additional 2,155,862 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Sempra Energy in the 4th quarter worth $951,586,000. Finally, Franklin Resources Inc. lifted its holdings in Sempra Energy by 10.6% in the 1st quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 5,202,456 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $689,741,000 after buying an additional 499,145 shares in the last quarter. 83.86% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Sempra Energy operates as an energy-services holding company in the United States and internationally. The company's San Diego Gas & Electric Company segment generates, transmits, and distributes electricity; and supplies natural gas. It offers electric services to approximately 3.7 million population and natural gas services to approximately 3.4 million population that covers 4,100 square miles.

