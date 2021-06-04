Davy Global Fund Management Ltd Has $4.43 Million Stake in NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE)

Davy Global Fund Management Ltd trimmed its stake in shares of NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE) by 12.0% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 33,342 shares of the footwear maker’s stock after selling 4,560 shares during the period. Davy Global Fund Management Ltd’s holdings in NIKE were worth $4,431,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. WASHINGTON TRUST Co lifted its position in shares of NIKE by 2.2% during the first quarter. WASHINGTON TRUST Co now owns 141,259 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $18,772,000 after purchasing an additional 3,108 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its holdings in NIKE by 9.0% in the first quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 20,039,248 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $2,663,015,000 after buying an additional 1,649,988 shares during the period. Altium Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in NIKE by 7.4% in the fourth quarter. Altium Wealth Management LLC now owns 13,338 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $1,887,000 after buying an additional 916 shares during the period. Lee Danner & Bass Inc. lifted its holdings in NIKE by 55.6% in the first quarter. Lee Danner & Bass Inc. now owns 9,641 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $1,281,000 after buying an additional 3,445 shares during the period. Finally, PAX Financial Group LLC lifted its holdings in NIKE by 26.9% in the first quarter. PAX Financial Group LLC now owns 15,333 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $2,038,000 after buying an additional 3,252 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 64.69% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director Peter B. Henry sold 3,388 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $127.03, for a total transaction of $430,377.64. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 2,282 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $289,882.46. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Chairman Mark G. Parker sold 114,094 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $130.67, for a total transaction of $14,908,662.98. Following the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 1,537,729 shares in the company, valued at $200,935,048.43. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 132,482 shares of company stock valued at $17,342,141. 3.80% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

NKE has been the topic of several analyst reports. Citigroup lowered shares of NIKE from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $140.00 to $160.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 20th. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on shares of NIKE from $173.00 to $172.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 14th. DZ Bank reaffirmed a “sell” rating on shares of NIKE in a research note on Friday, April 23rd. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $140.00 target price (down previously from $160.00) on shares of NIKE in a research note on Monday, April 26th. Finally, UBS Group lowered their target price on shares of NIKE from $183.00 to $175.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 22nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and thirty have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $161.29.

Shares of NYSE NKE traded down $1.18 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $132.99. 254,660 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,350,518. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $133.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 2.78 and a quick ratio of 2.02. The company has a market capitalization of $210.12 billion, a PE ratio of 62.76, a P/E/G ratio of 2.08 and a beta of 0.85. NIKE, Inc. has a twelve month low of $93.44 and a twelve month high of $147.95.

NIKE (NYSE:NKE) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, March 17th. The footwear maker reported $0.90 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.75 by $0.15. The company had revenue of $10.40 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.98 billion. NIKE had a net margin of 8.90% and a return on equity of 34.41%. NIKE’s quarterly revenue was up 2.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.78 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that NIKE, Inc. will post 3.13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 1st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 1st will be paid a dividend of $0.275 per share. This represents a $1.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.83%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 28th. NIKE’s dividend payout ratio is presently 59.46%.

NIKE, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, markets, and sells athletic footwear, apparel, equipment, and accessories worldwide. The company offers NIKE brand products in six categories, including running, NIKE basketball, the Jordan brand, football, training, and sportswear. It also markets products designed for kids, as well as for other athletic and recreational uses, such as American football, baseball, cricket, golf, lacrosse, skateboarding, tennis, volleyball, walking, wrestling, and other outdoor activities; and apparel with licensed college and professional team and league logos, as well as sells sports apparel.

