Summit Wealth Group LLC Purchases New Stake in Prologis, Inc. (NYSE:PLD)

Summit Wealth Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Prologis, Inc. (NYSE:PLD) in the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm purchased 525 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $56,000.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Lountzis Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Prologis during the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. Vantage Consulting Group Inc purchased a new position in Prologis during the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. Wealthcare Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Prologis during the 1st quarter valued at $27,000. MPS Loria Financial Planners LLC purchased a new position in Prologis during the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. Finally, Black Swift Group LLC purchased a new position in Prologis during the 4th quarter valued at $30,000. Institutional investors own 92.60% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:PLD traded up $0.01 during trading on Friday, hitting $121.88. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 25,335 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,719,177. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $113.78. Prologis, Inc. has a 12 month low of $87.93 and a 12 month high of $122.16. The company has a current ratio of 0.59, a quick ratio of 0.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. The firm has a market cap of $90.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 67.33, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.10 and a beta of 0.73.

Prologis (NYSE:PLD) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, April 18th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.49 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.41 by $0.08. Prologis had a net margin of 29.47% and a return on equity of 3.73%. The firm had revenue of $1.02 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $992.53 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.83 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 16.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Prologis, Inc. will post 4 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 16th will be paid a $0.63 dividend. This represents a $2.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.07%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 15th. Prologis’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 66.32%.

In other news, Director Lydia H. Kennard sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $118.00, for a total value of $1,180,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 32,773 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,867,214. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 0.87% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on PLD shares. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Prologis from $110.00 to $120.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. Raymond James began coverage on shares of Prologis in a research report on Friday, April 16th. They set a “strong-buy” rating and a $125.00 price objective on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Prologis from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $122.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, April 21st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on shares of Prologis from $116.00 to $126.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of Prologis from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Friday, April 30th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $121.42.

Prologis, Inc is the global leader in logistics real estate with a focus on high-barrier, high-growth markets. As of December 31, 2020, the company owned or had investments in, on a wholly owned basis or through co-investment ventures, properties and development projects expected to total approximately 984 million square feet (91 million square meters) in 19 countries.

