Beck Mack & Oliver LLC Sells 5,233 Shares of Credit Acceptance Co. (NASDAQ:CACC)

Beck Mack & Oliver LLC cut its holdings in Credit Acceptance Co. (NASDAQ:CACC) by 1.7% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 310,444 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after selling 5,233 shares during the quarter. Credit Acceptance makes up about 3.5% of Beck Mack & Oliver LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 7th largest holding. Beck Mack & Oliver LLC’s holdings in Credit Acceptance were worth $111,831,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Portland Global Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Credit Acceptance in the 1st quarter valued at $201,000. HighTower Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Credit Acceptance by 5.8% in the 1st quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 742 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $267,000 after purchasing an additional 41 shares during the period. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System bought a new stake in shares of Credit Acceptance in the first quarter valued at about $271,000. Rafferty Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Credit Acceptance by 15.7% during the first quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC now owns 4,717 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $1,699,000 after buying an additional 639 shares during the period. Finally, MBM Wealth Consultants LLC acquired a new stake in Credit Acceptance in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $120,000. 67.79% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ:CACC traded up $16.30 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $401.56. The stock had a trading volume of 4,139 shares, compared to its average volume of 127,789. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.58 and a beta of 1.21. Credit Acceptance Co. has a 12 month low of $266.74 and a 12 month high of $539.00. The business has a 50-day moving average of $399.36. The company has a current ratio of 35.08, a quick ratio of 35.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.99.

Credit Acceptance (NASDAQ:CACC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The credit services provider reported $11.82 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $7.93 by $3.89. The firm had revenue of $451.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $427.90 million. Credit Acceptance had a net margin of 40.83% and a return on equity of 29.86%. On average, research analysts predict that Credit Acceptance Co. will post 41.3 EPS for the current year.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on CACC. BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on shares of Credit Acceptance from $377.00 to $399.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Credit Acceptance from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $390.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $374.60.

Credit Acceptance Corporation provides financing programs, and related products and services to independent and franchised automobile dealers in the United States. The company advances money to dealers in exchange for the right to service the underlying consumer loans; and buys the consumer loans from the dealers and keeps various amounts collected from the consumers.

