9258 Wealth Management LLC Purchases 465 Shares of QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM)

9258 Wealth Management LLC grew its position in shares of QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM) by 4.3% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 11,340 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 465 shares during the period. 9258 Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in QUALCOMM were worth $1,504,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of QCOM. Wealthcare Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of QUALCOMM during the first quarter valued at about $26,000. Capital Directions Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of QUALCOMM by 100.0% during the fourth quarter. Capital Directions Investment Advisors LLC now owns 200 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. RMR Wealth Builders bought a new position in shares of QUALCOMM during the fourth quarter valued at about $30,000. Valley Brook Capital Group bought a new position in shares of QUALCOMM during the fourth quarter valued at about $30,000. Finally, Addison Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of QUALCOMM during the fourth quarter valued at about $32,000. 72.53% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of QUALCOMM from $167.00 to $173.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. Evercore ISI reiterated an “in-line” rating and set a $150.00 price target (down previously from $195.00) on shares of QUALCOMM in a research report on Monday, April 19th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on shares of QUALCOMM from $126.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 4th. Susquehanna Bancshares cut shares of QUALCOMM to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $175.00 to $155.00 in a research report on Monday, April 19th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity boosted their price target on shares of QUALCOMM from $180.00 to $188.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. Twelve investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, sixteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. QUALCOMM has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $163.65.

In other news, EVP Brian Modoff sold 1,510 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $129.32, for a total transaction of $195,273.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, CAO Erin L. Polek sold 1,835 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $132.00, for a total transaction of $242,220.00. 0.14% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of QUALCOMM stock opened at $131.78 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $148.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.91, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.93 and a beta of 1.32. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $134.60. QUALCOMM Incorporated has a twelve month low of $83.10 and a twelve month high of $167.94. The company has a current ratio of 2.02, a quick ratio of 1.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.05.

QUALCOMM (NASDAQ:QCOM) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The wireless technology company reported $1.90 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.41 by $0.49. QUALCOMM had a net margin of 27.28% and a return on equity of 103.71%. The business had revenue of $7.93 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.62 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.88 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 52.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts predict that QUALCOMM Incorporated will post 6.66 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 24th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 3rd will be given a $0.68 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 2nd. This is an increase from QUALCOMM’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.65. This represents a $2.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.06%. QUALCOMM’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 77.84%.

QUALCOMM Profile

QUALCOMM Incorporated engages in the development and commercialization of foundational technologies and products are used in mobile devices and other wireless products, including network equipment, broadband gateway equipment, consumer electronic devices, and other connected devices worldwide. It operates through three segments: Qualcomm CDMA Technologies (QCT); Qualcomm Technology Licensing (QTL); and Qualcomm Strategic Initiatives (QSI).

