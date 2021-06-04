TrinityPoint Wealth LLC Purchases 223 Shares of Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC)

TrinityPoint Wealth LLC increased its position in Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC) by 2.1% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 11,022 shares of the chip maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 223 shares during the quarter. TrinityPoint Wealth LLC’s holdings in Intel were worth $705,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Intel in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $2,141,057,000. Baupost Group LLC MA bought a new position in Intel during the fourth quarter worth $906,005,000. Primecap Management Co. CA raised its stake in Intel by 28.1% during the 4th quarter. Primecap Management Co. CA now owns 32,574,166 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $1,622,845,000 after purchasing an additional 7,151,405 shares during the last quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund boosted its holdings in Intel by 100,766.8% in the 4th quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 5,195,650 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $258,847,000 after purchasing an additional 5,190,499 shares during the period. Finally, Toronto Dominion Bank boosted its holdings in Intel by 161.7% in the 4th quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 7,957,652 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $483,288,000 after purchasing an additional 4,916,921 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 63.17% of the company’s stock.

Get Intel alerts:

In other news, EVP Steven Ralph Rodgers sold 2,972 shares of Intel stock in a transaction on Friday, May 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.61, for a total transaction of $171,216.92. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 103,387 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,956,125.07. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Dion J. Weisler acquired 4,464 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 4th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $56.00 per share, with a total value of $249,984.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 4,464 shares in the company, valued at $249,984. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.02% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Intel stock opened at $56.24 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $59.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a quick ratio of 1.54 and a current ratio of 1.90. The company has a market capitalization of $227.10 billion, a PE ratio of 12.64, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.65 and a beta of 0.61. Intel Co. has a 12-month low of $43.61 and a 12-month high of $68.49.

Intel (NASDAQ:INTC) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, April 21st. The chip maker reported $1.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.15 by $0.24. Intel had a net margin of 23.93% and a return on equity of 27.59%. The company had revenue of $18.60 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $17.97 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.45 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 6.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that Intel Co. will post 4.61 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 7th were paid a $0.3475 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 6th. This represents a $1.39 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.47%. Intel’s payout ratio is presently 26.23%.

INTC has been the subject of several research reports. Evercore ISI increased their target price on shares of Intel from $68.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an “in-line” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 24th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $80.00 price objective on Intel and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 7th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Intel from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $65.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Thursday, March 25th. DZ Bank upgraded shares of Intel from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $76.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 25th. Finally, Raymond James reissued an “underperform” rating on shares of Intel in a report on Wednesday, April 21st. Thirteen research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have issued a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the stock. Intel has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $62.82.

Intel Profile

Intel Corporation designs, manufactures, and sells essential technologies for the cloud, smart, and connected devices for retail, industrial, and consumer uses worldwide. The company operates through DCG, IOTG, Mobileye, NSG, PSG, CCG, and All Other segments. It offers platform products, such as central processing units and chipsets, and system-on-chip and multichip packages; and non-platform or adjacent products comprising accelerators, boards and systems, connectivity products, and memory and storage products.

Further Reading: What are popular green investing opportunities?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding INTC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC).

Receive News & Ratings for Intel Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Intel and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.