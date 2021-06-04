$190.00 Million in Sales Expected for CarGurus, Inc. (NASDAQ:CARG) This Quarter

Equities analysts predict that CarGurus, Inc. (NASDAQ:CARG) will announce sales of $190.00 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Six analysts have issued estimates for CarGurus’ earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $188.52 million and the highest is $192.90 million. CarGurus posted sales of $94.74 million during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 100.5%. The business is scheduled to issue its next earnings report on Thursday, August 5th.

On average, analysts expect that CarGurus will report full-year sales of $753.18 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $732.59 million to $783.00 million. For the next year, analysts forecast that the company will post sales of $863.67 million, with estimates ranging from $788.05 million to $968.50 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for CarGurus.

Get CarGurus alerts:

CarGurus (NASDAQ:CARG) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported $0.33 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.23 by $0.10. CarGurus had a net margin of 15.43% and a return on equity of 26.11%. The firm had revenue of $174.10 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $159.17 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.19 earnings per share. CarGurus’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.4% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research raised CarGurus from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 19th. Jefferies Financial Group cut their price objective on shares of CarGurus from $32.00 to $27.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 24th. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of CarGurus in a research report on Friday, February 12th. DA Davidson cut shares of CarGurus from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $35.00 to $33.00 in a research note on Friday, February 12th. Finally, Raymond James upgraded CarGurus from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $34.00 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 14th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $33.36.

CARG stock traded up $0.07 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $26.15. 29,437 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,274,743. CarGurus has a 52 week low of $19.24 and a 52 week high of $36.54. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $25.95. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.06 billion, a PE ratio of 34.29, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.20 and a beta of 1.92.

In related news, Chairman Langley Steinert sold 13,994 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.50, for a total transaction of $398,829.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now owns 1,120,085 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $31,922,422.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Anastasios Parafestas sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.93, for a total transaction of $279,300.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 253,541 shares of company stock worth $6,886,496 over the last quarter. 24.43% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of CARG. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new stake in CarGurus during the first quarter worth about $25,000. Advisory Services Network LLC lifted its position in CarGurus by 2,456.3% during the fourth quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 1,227 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 1,179 shares in the last quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc acquired a new stake in CarGurus in the 4th quarter valued at $66,000. Panagora Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of CarGurus in the fourth quarter valued at $73,000. Finally, Strs Ohio raised its holdings in shares of CarGurus by 73.3% during the fourth quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 2,600 shares of the company’s stock worth $82,000 after purchasing an additional 1,100 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.08% of the company’s stock.

About CarGurus

CarGurus, Inc operates an online automotive marketplace connecting buyers and sellers of new and used cars in the United States and internationally. The company provides consumers an online automotive marketplace where they can search for new and used car listings from its dealers, as well as sell their car in the United States marketplace.

Featured Story: Momentum Indicator: Relative Strength Index

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on CarGurus (CARG)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for CarGurus Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CarGurus and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.