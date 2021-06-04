OrthoPediatrics Corp. (NASDAQ:KIDS) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $24.14 Million

Analysts forecast that OrthoPediatrics Corp. (NASDAQ:KIDS) will post sales of $24.14 million for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have issued estimates for OrthoPediatrics’ earnings. The highest sales estimate is $24.59 million and the lowest is $23.70 million. OrthoPediatrics posted sales of $13.59 million during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 77.6%. The business is expected to report its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, August 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that OrthoPediatrics will report full-year sales of $96.02 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $95.44 million to $96.61 million. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the business will post sales of $116.62 million, with estimates ranging from $112.09 million to $122.30 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover OrthoPediatrics.

OrthoPediatrics (NASDAQ:KIDS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 5th. The company reported ($0.25) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.23) by ($0.02). OrthoPediatrics had a negative net margin of 50.38% and a negative return on equity of 10.06%.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on KIDS. Piper Sandler restated an “overweight” rating and issued a $70.00 target price (up previously from $62.00) on shares of OrthoPediatrics in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of OrthoPediatrics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 11th. Truist upped their target price on shares of OrthoPediatrics from $64.00 to $72.00 in a report on Friday, May 7th. JMP Securities raised their price target on shares of OrthoPediatrics from $55.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, May 7th. Finally, Truist Securities upped their price objective on shares of OrthoPediatrics from $64.00 to $72.00 in a research note on Friday, May 7th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $64.71.

In other OrthoPediatrics news, Director David R. Pelizzon acquired 3,700 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 15th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $46.50 per share, for a total transaction of $172,050.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 20,900 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $971,850. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Terry D. Schlotterback sold 4,700 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.03, for a total value of $296,241.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 11,909 shares of company stock valued at $740,901. 30.30% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Brown Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of OrthoPediatrics by 53.8% during the 1st quarter. Brown Capital Management LLC now owns 2,512,920 shares of the company’s stock worth $122,505,000 after purchasing an additional 878,916 shares during the period. Brown Advisory Inc. boosted its stake in OrthoPediatrics by 2.4% during the first quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 1,155,766 shares of the company’s stock worth $56,343,000 after buying an additional 26,987 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of OrthoPediatrics by 12.4% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 999,648 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,236,000 after acquiring an additional 110,290 shares during the last quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of OrthoPediatrics by 66.0% in the 1st quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. now owns 682,860 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,289,000 after acquiring an additional 271,528 shares during the period. Finally, Next Century Growth Investors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of OrthoPediatrics by 17.5% in the 4th quarter. Next Century Growth Investors LLC now owns 582,775 shares of the company’s stock worth $24,039,000 after acquiring an additional 86,709 shares during the last quarter. 74.43% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

KIDS stock traded down $1.12 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $58.22. The stock had a trading volume of 2,996 shares, compared to its average volume of 180,697. OrthoPediatrics has a twelve month low of $38.01 and a twelve month high of $64.96. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $54.05. The stock has a market cap of $1.14 billion, a PE ratio of -28.92 and a beta of 0.67.

About OrthoPediatrics

OrthoPediatrics Corp., a medical device company, designs, develops, and markets anatomically appropriate implants and devices for the treatment of children with orthopedic conditions in the United States and internationally. The company offers trauma and deformity correction products; scoliosis procedures for the treatment of spinal deformity; and sports medicine and other products.

