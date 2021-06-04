Patterson-UTI Energy Sees Unusually High Options Volume (NASDAQ:PTEN)

Patterson-UTI Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:PTEN) was the recipient of unusually large options trading on Friday. Traders purchased 2,651 call options on the company. This represents an increase of 581% compared to the average volume of 389 call options.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on PTEN shares. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Patterson-UTI Energy from $5.50 to $7.50 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 25th. Barclays raised shares of Patterson-UTI Energy from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $7.00 to $9.00 in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $5.59.

Get Patterson-UTI Energy alerts:

PTEN stock traded up $0.27 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $10.39. 96,946 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,319,459. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a quick ratio of 1.66 and a current ratio of 1.79. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $7.62. Patterson-UTI Energy has a 52 week low of $2.38 and a 52 week high of $10.27. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.96 billion, a P/E ratio of -3.92 and a beta of 3.20.

Patterson-UTI Energy (NASDAQ:PTEN) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The oil and gas company reported ($0.57) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.56) by ($0.01). Patterson-UTI Energy had a negative return on equity of 20.76% and a negative net margin of 51.71%. The business had revenue of $241.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $240.99 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.45) earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 46.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Patterson-UTI Energy will post -2.02 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 17th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 3rd will be paid a $0.02 dividend. This represents a $0.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.77%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 2nd. Patterson-UTI Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -3.69%.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Prudential Financial Inc. grew its holdings in Patterson-UTI Energy by 0.7% during the first quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 214,595 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,530,000 after buying an additional 1,390 shares in the last quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Patterson-UTI Energy by 6.2% in the 1st quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 25,072 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $179,000 after acquiring an additional 1,468 shares in the last quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL raised its holdings in shares of Patterson-UTI Energy by 4.2% in the first quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL now owns 40,990 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $292,000 after purchasing an additional 1,639 shares during the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. lifted its position in shares of Patterson-UTI Energy by 0.9% during the fourth quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 251,421 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,322,000 after purchasing an additional 2,221 shares in the last quarter. Finally, US Bancorp DE boosted its holdings in Patterson-UTI Energy by 29.2% during the fourth quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 15,799 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $83,000 after purchasing an additional 3,571 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 91.39% of the company’s stock.

Patterson-UTI Energy Company Profile

Patterson-UTI Energy, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides onshore contract drilling services to oil and natural gas operators in the United States and Canada. It operates through three segments: Contract Drilling Services, Pressure Pumping Services, and Directional Drilling Services. The Contract Drilling Services segment markets its contract drilling services primarily in west Texas and southeastern New Mexico, north central and east Texas, northern Louisiana, Colorado, Wyoming, North Dakota, south Texas, western Oklahoma, Pennsylvania, Ohio, and West Virginia.

Read More: Preferred Stock

Receive News & Ratings for Patterson-UTI Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Patterson-UTI Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.