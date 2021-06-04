iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWF) Stock Holdings Lessened by Wilbanks Smith & Thomas Asset Management LLC

Wilbanks Smith & Thomas Asset Management LLC reduced its position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWF) by 8.9% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 533,694 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 52,312 shares during the period. iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF accounts for approximately 5.6% of Wilbanks Smith & Thomas Asset Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 3rd largest position. Wilbanks Smith & Thomas Asset Management LLC owned 0.21% of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF worth $129,709,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Annapolis Financial Services LLC bought a new position in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF in the 4th quarter worth $25,000. Better Money Decisions LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF during the first quarter valued at about $28,000. Mcmillion Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $33,000. Cowa LLC purchased a new stake in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $34,000. Finally, Mascoma Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $39,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA:IWF traded up $3.34 during trading on Friday, hitting $256.57. The stock had a trading volume of 44,107 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,407,171. The company has a fifty day moving average of $253.99. iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF has a 12 month low of $180.44 and a 12 month high of $263.21.

iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Growth Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment returns that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 1000 Growth Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of equity securities of Russell 1000 index issuers with relatively higher price-to-book ratios and higher forecasted growth.

