DocuSign (NASDAQ:DOCU) Releases Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.16 EPS

DocuSign (NASDAQ:DOCU) posted its earnings results on Wednesday. The company reported $0.44 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.28 by $0.16, MarketWatch Earnings reports. The firm had revenue of $469.08 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $437.66 million. DocuSign had a negative return on equity of 29.20% and a negative net margin of 16.74%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 57.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.12 EPS.

Shares of NASDAQ:DOCU opened at $194.75 on Friday. DocuSign has a 1 year low of $131.26 and a 1 year high of $290.23. The stock has a market cap of $37.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -149.81 and a beta of 0.81. The company has a quick ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.14. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $206.42.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on DOCU shares. Wedbush lowered their price target on DocuSign from $300.00 to $260.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday. Bank of America restated a “buy” rating and set a $250.00 price target on shares of DocuSign in a research note on Wednesday, April 14th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on DocuSign from $290.00 to $295.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday. Robert W. Baird reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $280.00 target price on shares of DocuSign in a report on Friday, March 12th. Finally, Evercore ISI upgraded shares of DocuSign from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $285.00 target price for the company in a report on Friday, March 12th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $268.73.

In other news, COO Scott V. Olrich sold 13,335 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $192.51, for a total transaction of $2,567,120.85. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 219,430 shares in the company, valued at approximately $42,242,469.30. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . Also, COO Scott V. Olrich sold 5,800 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $214.19, for a total value of $1,242,302.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 202,546 shares in the company, valued at approximately $43,383,327.74. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 39,087 shares of company stock worth $7,941,460 in the last quarter. Insiders own 3.87% of the company’s stock.

About DocuSign

DocuSign, Inc provides cloud based software in the United States and internationally. The company provides e-signature solution that enables businesses to digitally prepare, sign, act on, and manage agreements. It also offers CLM, which automates workflows across the entire agreement process; Insights that use artificial intelligence (AI) to search and analyze agreements by legal concepts and clauses; Gen for Salesforce, which allows sales representatives to automatically generate agreements with a few clicks from within Salesforce; Negotiate for Salesforce that supports for approvals, document comparisons, and version control; Analyzer, which helps customers understand what they're signing before they sign it; and CLM+ that provide AI-driven contract lifecycle management.

