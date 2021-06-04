Broadcom (NASDAQ:AVGO) Announces Earnings Results

Broadcom (NASDAQ:AVGO) issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $6.62 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $6.43 by $0.19, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Broadcom had a net margin of 16.01% and a return on equity of 38.32%. The business had revenue of $6.61 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.51 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $5.14 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 15.1% compared to the same quarter last year.

Broadcom stock opened at $464.80 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $189.78 billion, a PE ratio of 54.05, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.91 and a beta of 0.93. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $462.14. Broadcom has a 1 year low of $292.41 and a 1 year high of $495.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.71, a quick ratio of 1.99 and a current ratio of 2.14.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 22nd will be issued a dividend of $3.60 per share. This represents a $14.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.10%. Broadcom’s payout ratio is 78.05%.

In related news, insider Thomas H. Krause sold 16,827 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $478.61, for a total value of $8,053,570.47. Also, Director Eddy W. Hartenstein sold 530 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $439.86, for a total transaction of $233,125.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 27,997 shares of company stock valued at $13,225,300. 2.40% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of brokerages recently commented on AVGO. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on Broadcom from $500.00 to $570.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, March 5th. Barclays boosted their price objective on Broadcom from $500.00 to $525.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday. Piper Sandler lifted their price target on shares of Broadcom from $500.00 to $525.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday. Citigroup reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $528.00 price objective (up previously from $500.00) on shares of Broadcom in a research note on Friday. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on shares of Broadcom from $450.00 to $475.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-one have given a buy rating to the company. Broadcom currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $481.08.

About Broadcom

Broadcom Inc designs, develops, and supplies semiconductor infrastructure software solutions. It offers semiconductor devices with a focus on complex digital and mixed signal complementary metal oxide semiconductor based devices and analog III-V based products worldwide. The company's infrastructure software solutions enable customers to plan, develop, automate, manage, and secure applications across mainframe, distributed, mobile, and cloud platforms.

