Kessler Investment Group LLC Buys New Shares in Sundial Growers Inc. (NASDAQ:SNDL)

Kessler Investment Group LLC acquired a new stake in Sundial Growers Inc. (NASDAQ:SNDL) in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund acquired 138,019 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $156,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Scotia Capital Inc. grew its position in shares of Sundial Growers by 6.5% in the 4th quarter. Scotia Capital Inc. now owns 243,787 shares of the company’s stock valued at $115,000 after acquiring an additional 14,903 shares during the period. Robertson Stephens Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Sundial Growers in the 1st quarter valued at about $25,000. Skylands Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Sundial Growers in the 1st quarter valued at about $28,000. Lyell Wealth Management LP bought a new position in shares of Sundial Growers in the 1st quarter valued at about $28,000. Finally, Tradewinds Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Sundial Growers in the 1st quarter valued at about $30,000. 4.16% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Sundial Growers alerts:

Several analysts recently commented on the stock. Cantor Fitzgerald assumed coverage on shares of Sundial Growers in a report on Wednesday, March 10th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $1.15 target price for the company. Canaccord Genuity raised shares of Sundial Growers from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, May 13th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Sundial Growers from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, May 13th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets reaffirmed an “underperform” rating and set a $0.40 target price on shares of Sundial Growers in a report on Tuesday, March 16th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and four have issued a hold rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $0.80.

Sundial Growers stock traded down $0.08 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $1.21. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 5,723,105 shares, compared to its average volume of 409,767,281. Sundial Growers Inc. has a 1-year low of $0.14 and a 1-year high of $3.96. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $0.90. The company has a market capitalization of $2.01 billion, a P/E ratio of -1.33 and a beta of 6.25.

Sundial Growers (NASDAQ:SNDL) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 18th. The company reported ($0.06) earnings per share for the quarter. Sundial Growers had a negative return on equity of 52.96% and a negative net margin of 591.62%. The business had revenue of $10.63 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.07 million. Research analysts forecast that Sundial Growers Inc. will post 0.03 earnings per share for the current year.

Sundial Growers Profile

Sundial Growers Inc engages in production and marketing of cannabis products for the adult-use market in Canada. It produces and distributes inhalable products, such as flower, pre-rolls, and vapes. The company offers its products under the Top Leaf, Sundial Cannabis, Palmetto, and Grasslands brands.

Featured Article: Discover Your Risk Tolerance



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SNDL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Sundial Growers Inc. (NASDAQ:SNDL).

Receive News & Ratings for Sundial Growers Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sundial Growers and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.