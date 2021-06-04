Equitable Group (TSE:EQB) PT Raised to C$157.00 at Scotiabank

Equitable Group (TSE:EQB) had its target price raised by equities researchers at Scotiabank from C$155.00 to C$157.00 in a research note issued to investors on Friday, BayStreet.CA reports. Scotiabank’s target price would indicate a potential upside of 12.69% from the stock’s current price.

Several other equities analysts have also recently weighed in on EQB. Cormark raised their target price on shares of Equitable Group from C$140.00 to C$160.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. BMO Capital Markets raised Equitable Group from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from C$138.00 to C$170.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. National Bankshares lifted their target price on Equitable Group from C$165.00 to C$174.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. TD Securities increased their price target on Equitable Group from C$155.00 to C$160.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. Finally, Raymond James raised their price target on Equitable Group from C$147.00 to C$148.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, May 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of C$156.89.

Get Equitable Group alerts:

TSE:EQB traded down C$0.18 during trading hours on Friday, reaching C$139.32. 5,220 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 29,197. The stock has a market capitalization of C$2.36 billion and a PE ratio of 9.01. Equitable Group has a twelve month low of C$66.00 and a twelve month high of C$153.80. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is C$134.71.

In other Equitable Group news, Senior Officer Andrew Moor sold 4,000 shares of Equitable Group stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$140.21, for a total value of C$560,840.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 41,987 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$5,886,997.27. Also, Senior Officer Isabelle Farella sold 303 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$140.60, for a total value of C$42,601.80. Following the sale, the insider now owns 1,040 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$146,224. Insiders sold a total of 5,403 shares of company stock valued at $758,542 in the last three months.

Equitable Group Company Profile

Equitable Group Inc, through its subsidiary, Equitable Bank, provides various financial services to retail and commercial customers in Canada. The company accepts term deposits and guaranteed investment certificates, high interest savings accounts, tax-free savings accounts, and institutional deposit notes, as well as specialized financing solutions.

Featured Article: Discover Your Risk Tolerance



Receive News & Ratings for Equitable Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Equitable Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.