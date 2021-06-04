Converge Technology Solutions Corp. (CTS.V) (CVE:CTS) PT Set at C$9.25 by Laurentian

Converge Technology Solutions Corp. (CTS.V) (CVE:CTS) received a C$9.25 price target from equities researchers at Laurentian in a research note issued on Friday, BayStreet.CA reports. Laurentian’s price target would suggest a potential upside of 43.41% from the company’s previous close.

Several other research firms have also recently commented on CTS. Raymond James set a C$8.75 target price on Converge Technology Solutions Corp. (CTS.V) and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 12th. Eight Capital boosted their price objective on Converge Technology Solutions Corp. (CTS.V) from C$9.00 to C$11.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 12th. Canaccord Genuity upped their price objective on shares of Converge Technology Solutions Corp. (CTS.V) from C$8.50 to C$9.50 in a research report on Monday, April 5th. Finally, Cormark set a C$9.50 target price on shares of Converge Technology Solutions Corp. (CTS.V) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 30th.

Shares of CTS traded up C$0.29 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching C$6.45. 854,586 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,025,432. Converge Technology Solutions Corp. has a 1 year low of C$0.75 and a 1 year high of C$6.80. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of C$6.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 272.49, a current ratio of 0.73 and a quick ratio of 0.62.

Converge Technology Solutions Corp., through its subsidiaries, distributes storage devices and systems, computer products, software, and peripherals. The company also provides analytics, hybrid cloud, infrastructure, and cybersecurity services; cloud delivery, compute efficiency, network optimization, and IT spend optimization solutions; and IT professional services, such as data center infrastructure integration, cloud optimization, and data center infrastructure.

