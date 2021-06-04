BRP (NASDAQ:DOOO) Announces Earnings Results

BRP (NASDAQ:DOOO) posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday. The company reported $2.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.00 by $1.53, Briefing.com reports. BRP had a negative return on equity of 81.63% and a net margin of 6.17%. The business had revenue of $1.81 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.64 billion. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 47.1% compared to the same quarter last year.
NASDAQ:DOOO traded up $1.53 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $79.40. 10,740 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 110,395. BRP has a twelve month low of $34.71 and a twelve month high of $96.44. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $87.41. The stock has a market cap of $6.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.88 and a beta of 3.02.
The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 19th. Shareholders of record on Monday, April 5th were given a $0.1031 dividend. This is a positive change from BRP’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.08. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, April 1st. This represents a $0.41 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.52%. BRP’s payout ratio is presently 2.24%.
About BRP
BRP Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, distributes, and markets powersports vehicles and marine products worldwide. It operates in two segments, Powersports and Marine. The company offers all-terrain, side-by-side, and three-wheeled vehicles; seasonal products, such as snowmobiles and personal watercraft; and engines for jet boats, outboards, karts, motorcycles, and recreational aircraft.
Further Reading: Call Option
Receive News & Ratings for BRP Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BRP and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.