BRP (NASDAQ:DOOO) Announces Earnings Results

BRP (NASDAQ:DOOO) posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday. The company reported $2.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.00 by $1.53, Briefing.com reports. BRP had a negative return on equity of 81.63% and a net margin of 6.17%. The business had revenue of $1.81 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.64 billion. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 47.1% compared to the same quarter last year.

NASDAQ:DOOO traded up $1.53 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $79.40. 10,740 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 110,395. BRP has a twelve month low of $34.71 and a twelve month high of $96.44. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $87.41. The stock has a market cap of $6.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.88 and a beta of 3.02.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 19th. Shareholders of record on Monday, April 5th were given a $0.1031 dividend. This is a positive change from BRP’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.08. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, April 1st. This represents a $0.41 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.52%. BRP’s payout ratio is presently 2.24%.

Several analysts have issued reports on the company. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell initiated coverage on BRP in a report on Monday, April 26th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $136.00 target price for the company. Canaccord Genuity raised their price objective on shares of BRP from $105.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, March 26th. Desjardins lifted their target price on shares of BRP from $107.00 to $131.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, March 29th. Stifel Nicolaus raised shares of BRP from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday. Finally, TD Securities downgraded shares of BRP to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, March 26th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $100.91.

About BRP

BRP Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, distributes, and markets powersports vehicles and marine products worldwide. It operates in two segments, Powersports and Marine. The company offers all-terrain, side-by-side, and three-wheeled vehicles; seasonal products, such as snowmobiles and personal watercraft; and engines for jet boats, outboards, karts, motorcycles, and recreational aircraft.

