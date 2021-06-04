VanEck Vectors Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF (NASDAQ:ANGL) is Peak Financial Advisors LLC’s 5th Largest Position

Peak Financial Advisors LLC lifted its stake in VanEck Vectors Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF (NASDAQ:ANGL) by 17.8% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 200,559 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 30,373 shares during the quarter. VanEck Vectors Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF makes up about 5.4% of Peak Financial Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 5th biggest position. Peak Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in VanEck Vectors Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF were worth $6,404,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Manchester Financial Inc. purchased a new stake in VanEck Vectors Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $25,000. Safeguard Investment Advisory Group LLC purchased a new stake in VanEck Vectors Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $49,000. Ellevest Inc. purchased a new stake in VanEck Vectors Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $56,000. Arkadios Wealth Advisors purchased a new stake in VanEck Vectors Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $69,000. Finally, Ellis Investment Partners LLC lifted its holdings in VanEck Vectors Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF by 32.2% during the 1st quarter. Ellis Investment Partners LLC now owns 2,548 shares of the company’s stock worth $81,000 after buying an additional 621 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of VanEck Vectors Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF stock traded up $0.04 on Friday, hitting $32.21. The stock had a trading volume of 21,906 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,209,625. VanEck Vectors Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF has a 52-week low of $28.04 and a 52-week high of $32.62. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $32.10.

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 7th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 2nd will be issued a $0.119 dividend. This is an increase from VanEck Vectors Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.11. This represents a $1.43 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.43%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 1st.

