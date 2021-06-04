ImageCoin 24 Hour Trading Volume Hits $187,514.00 (IMG)

ImageCoin (CURRENCY:IMG) traded 2.6% higher against the dollar during the one day period ending at 14:00 PM ET on June 4th. During the last week, ImageCoin has traded up 25.9% against the dollar. ImageCoin has a total market capitalization of $362,556.82 and approximately $187,514.00 worth of ImageCoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. One ImageCoin coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0324 or 0.00000087 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

1X2 COIN (1X2) traded 4.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.32 or 0.00000870 BTC.

FYDcoin (FYD) traded 7.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0015 or 0.00000004 BTC.

AceD (ACED) traded 146.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0039 or 0.00000010 BTC.

Netrum (NTR) traded 4.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0135 or 0.00000036 BTC.

CENTERCOIN (CENT) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC.

xscoin (XSC) traded 4.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0279 or 0.00000075 BTC.

INMAXCOIN (INXC) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0670 or 0.00000173 BTC.

Emrals (EMRALS) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0209 or 0.00000056 BTC.

AVCCOIN (AVC) traded down 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0137 or 0.00000039 BTC.

ImageCoin Coin Profile

ImageCoin (CRYPTO:IMG) is a coin. ImageCoin’s total supply is 11,196,543 coins. ImageCoin’s official Twitter account is @Imagehosty . The official website for ImageCoin is imagecoin.imagehosty.com

According to CryptoCompare, “Image is designed to be a secure and decentralized open-source proof of work digital currency, focusing on performance, security and fast low-cost transactions. The Image Community Reserve assists with market liquidity and reducing volatility. With the community’s support, Image is looking to revolutionize the cryptocurrency experience allowing users easy access and usability, bringing it to the mainstream for day to day life. “

Buying and Selling ImageCoin

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as ImageCoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade ImageCoin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase ImageCoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

