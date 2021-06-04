Ruffer LLP Has $1.79 Million Position in Activision Blizzard, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATVI)

Ruffer LLP trimmed its position in shares of Activision Blizzard, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATVI) by 47.2% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 19,192 shares of the company’s stock after selling 17,139 shares during the period. Ruffer LLP’s holdings in Activision Blizzard were worth $1,785,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in ATVI. Allred Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Activision Blizzard during the first quarter worth $25,000. TFO TDC LLC bought a new position in Activision Blizzard during the first quarter valued at about $28,000. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC bought a new position in Activision Blizzard during the fourth quarter valued at about $29,000. Ropes Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in Activision Blizzard during the fourth quarter valued at about $29,000. Finally, Freedman Financial Associates Inc. bought a new position in Activision Blizzard during the fourth quarter valued at about $32,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.91% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director Peter J. Nolan bought 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 10th. The stock was bought at an average price of $95.62 per share, for a total transaction of $1,434,300.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Christopher B. Walther sold 45,030 shares of Activision Blizzard stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $91.98, for a total transaction of $4,141,859.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have acquired 22,000 shares of company stock worth $2,089,120 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 0.77% of the company’s stock.

ATVI stock traded up $1.97 during trading on Friday, reaching $96.95. 127,764 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,878,538. Activision Blizzard, Inc. has a twelve month low of $67.40 and a twelve month high of $104.53. The firm has a market capitalization of $75.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.63, a P/E/G ratio of 1.56 and a beta of 0.62. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $94.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a current ratio of 3.43 and a quick ratio of 3.43.

Activision Blizzard (NASDAQ:ATVI) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 3rd. The company reported $0.84 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.65 by $0.19. The company had revenue of $2.07 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.77 billion. Activision Blizzard had a return on equity of 18.18% and a net margin of 26.95%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 36.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.65 earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that Activision Blizzard, Inc. will post 3.42 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms have weighed in on ATVI. Piper Sandler raised their target price on Activision Blizzard from $97.00 to $120.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, February 5th. KeyCorp raised their target price on Activision Blizzard from $102.00 to $120.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, February 5th. Benchmark raised their target price on Activision Blizzard from $118.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, May 3rd. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on Activision Blizzard in a report on Friday, April 23rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $120.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Activision Blizzard from $115.00 to $120.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-one have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $109.64.

Activision Blizzard, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops and publishes interactive entertainment content and services in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates through three segments: Activision Publishing, Inc; Blizzard Entertainment, Inc; and King Digital Entertainment.

