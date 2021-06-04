Boliden AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:BDNNY) Upgraded at BNP Paribas

Boliden AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:BDNNY) was upgraded by equities researchers at BNP Paribas from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report issued on Friday, Stock Target Advisor reports.

Several other equities analysts have also weighed in on the company. UBS Group restated a “sell” rating on shares of Boliden AB (publ) in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Exane BNP Paribas upgraded Boliden AB (publ) from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday. Morgan Stanley reissued an “equal weight” rating on shares of Boliden AB (publ) in a report on Monday, May 24th. AlphaValue upgraded shares of Boliden AB (publ) to a “reduce” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 9th. Finally, DNB Markets upgraded shares of Boliden AB (publ) from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Boliden AB (publ) presently has an average rating of “Hold”.

OTCMKTS:BDNNY remained flat at $$85.85 during trading hours on Friday. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 42 shares, compared to its average volume of 845. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $80.12. Boliden AB has a one year low of $42.32 and a one year high of $95.00.

Boliden AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:BDNNY) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The company reported $1.90 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.74 by $0.16. The firm had revenue of $2.04 billion for the quarter.

About Boliden AB (publ)

Boliden AB (publ) engages in exploring, extracting, and processing base metals and precious metals in Sweden, other Nordic region, Germany, the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, North America, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Business Area Mines and Business Area Smelters. The company explores for copper, zinc, nickel, lead, gold, silver, platinum, and palladium deposits.

