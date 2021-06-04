-$0.54 Earnings Per Share Expected for DermTech, Inc. (NASDAQ:DMTK) This Quarter

Analysts expect DermTech, Inc. (NASDAQ:DMTK) to announce earnings of ($0.54) per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have issued estimates for DermTech’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.52) and the lowest estimate coming in at ($0.55). DermTech posted earnings of ($0.58) per share during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 6.9%. The business is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th.

On average, analysts expect that DermTech will report full-year earnings of ($2.36) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($2.38) to ($2.33). For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the firm will report earnings of ($2.77) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($2.79) to ($2.74). Zacks’ EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for DermTech.

Get DermTech alerts:

DermTech (NASDAQ:DMTK) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 13th. The company reported ($0.49) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.47) by ($0.02). DermTech had a negative net margin of 631.63% and a negative return on equity of 38.55%. The company had revenue of $2.52 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.00 million.

A number of research analysts have commented on the stock. Craig Hallum raised their price target on shares of DermTech from $49.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, March 5th. Lake Street Capital lifted their price objective on DermTech from $52.00 to $79.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 11th. BTIG Research assumed coverage on shares of DermTech in a report on Monday, May 3rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $53.00 price target for the company. Oppenheimer restated a “buy” rating and issued a $58.00 price target on shares of DermTech in a research report on Friday, May 14th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded DermTech from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, May 27th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $53.17.

In related news, Director Enrico Picozza sold 21,126 shares of DermTech stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.42, for a total value of $790,534.92. Following the sale, the director now owns 14,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $523,880. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, COO Claudia Ibarra sold 2,431 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.04, for a total value of $121,647.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 225,032 shares of company stock valued at $9,232,695 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 8.00% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Mesirow Financial Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of DermTech by 74.8% during the 1st quarter. Mesirow Financial Investment Management Inc. now owns 645 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 276 shares in the last quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in DermTech during the first quarter worth approximately $29,000. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of DermTech in the 1st quarter valued at $36,000. Turim 21 Investimentos Ltda. acquired a new position in DermTech during the first quarter worth about $37,000. Finally, AdvisorNet Financial Inc acquired a new stake in DermTech in the first quarter valued at approximately $38,000. 69.00% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of DMTK traded down $0.95 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $39.02. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 9,861 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,416,663. DermTech has a one year low of $9.64 and a one year high of $84.49. The business has a 50-day moving average of $40.99. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -18.84 and a beta of 0.82.

DermTech Company Profile

DermTech, Inc, a molecular diagnostic company, develops and markets novel non-invasive genomics tests to diagnosis skin cancer, inflammatory diseases, and aging-related conditions in the United States. It offers Pigmented Lesion Assay (PLA), a gene expression test that helps rule out melanoma and the need for a surgical biopsy of atypical pigmented lesions.

See Also: Index Funds

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on DermTech (DMTK)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for DermTech Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for DermTech and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.