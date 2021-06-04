Waldron Private Wealth LLC Sells 5,203 Shares of Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE)

Waldron Private Wealth LLC decreased its holdings in shares of Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE) by 10.2% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 45,617 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 5,203 shares during the period. Waldron Private Wealth LLC’s holdings in Pfizer were worth $1,652,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. OLD Mission Capital LLC bought a new position in Pfizer in the 3rd quarter worth $291,000. Sage Mountain Advisors LLC bought a new position in Pfizer in the 4th quarter worth $261,000. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. boosted its holdings in Pfizer by 1,610.1% in the 4th quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. now owns 34,835 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,282,000 after buying an additional 32,798 shares during the period. Adams Chetwood Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in Pfizer by 9.4% in the 4th quarter. Adams Chetwood Wealth Management LLC now owns 18,710 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $689,000 after buying an additional 1,600 shares during the period. Finally, SPC Financial Inc. boosted its holdings in Pfizer by 2.6% in the 4th quarter. SPC Financial Inc. now owns 15,950 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $587,000 after buying an additional 400 shares during the period. 64.22% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Barclays upped their target price on shares of Pfizer from $37.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. Berenberg Bank reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $38.00 price target on shares of Pfizer in a research note on Tuesday, March 23rd. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Pfizer from $38.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, May 10th. Mizuho reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $42.00 price target on shares of Pfizer in a research note on Wednesday, May 12th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $40.00 price target on shares of Pfizer and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, May 24th. Twelve analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $39.73.

In related news, SVP Jennifer B. Damico sold 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.82, for a total transaction of $102,050.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 13,748 shares in the company, valued at approximately $561,193.36. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . Corporate insiders own 0.05% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE PFE traded up $0.43 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $39.40. 183,450 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 30,879,818. The business has a 50-day moving average of $38.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 1.48 and a quick ratio of 1.16. The company has a market capitalization of $220.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.88, a P/E/G ratio of 1.42 and a beta of 0.74. Pfizer Inc. has a 1 year low of $31.61 and a 1 year high of $43.08.

Pfizer (NYSE:PFE) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.93 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.78 by $0.15. The firm had revenue of $14.58 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.41 billion. Pfizer had a net margin of 22.09% and a return on equity of 24.55%. The business’s revenue was up 44.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.80 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that Pfizer Inc. will post 3.69 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 4th. Investors of record on Friday, May 7th will be issued a dividend of $0.39 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 6th. This represents a $1.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.96%. Pfizer’s payout ratio is 70.27%.

Pfizer Profile

Pfizer Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells biopharmaceutical products worldwide. It offers medicines and vaccines in various therapeutic areas, including cardiovascular metabolic and pain under the Eliquis, Chantix/Champix, and Premarin family brands; biologics, small molecules, immunotherapies, and biosimilars under the Ibrance, Xtandi, Sutent, Inlyta, Retacrit, Lorbrena, and Braftovi brands; and sterile injectable and anti-infective medicines under the Sulperazon, Medrol, Zithromax, Vfend, and Panzyga brands.

