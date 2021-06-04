Ecolab Inc. (NYSE:ECL) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $3.08 Billion

Equities research analysts expect that Ecolab Inc. (NYSE:ECL) will announce $3.08 billion in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Seven analysts have issued estimates for Ecolab’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $3.01 billion to $3.16 billion. Ecolab posted sales of $2.69 billion during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 14.5%. The business is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Ecolab will report full-year sales of $12.44 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $11.79 billion to $12.67 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the business will report sales of $13.30 billion, with estimates ranging from $12.85 billion to $13.62 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for Ecolab.

Ecolab (NYSE:ECL) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 27th. The basic materials company reported $0.81 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.82 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $2.89 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.90 billion. Ecolab had a positive return on equity of 18.17% and a negative net margin of 11.11%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 4.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.13 EPS.

Several research firms have recently commented on ECL. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Ecolab from $210.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Ecolab from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $221.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, February 17th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded Ecolab from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $225.00 to $250.00 in a report on Monday, March 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Ecolab from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $220.00 price target on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on Ecolab from $210.00 to $250.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. Ecolab has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $228.00.

Shares of ECL traded up $0.80 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $214.65. The company had a trading volume of 7,797 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,020,003. The firm has a market cap of $61.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -48.57, a P/E/G ratio of 3.91 and a beta of 0.99. The company’s 50 day moving average is $219.60. The company has a current ratio of 1.81, a quick ratio of 1.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06. Ecolab has a 52-week low of $181.25 and a 52-week high of $231.36.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 15th will be given a $0.48 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 14th. This represents a $1.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.89%. Ecolab’s dividend payout ratio is currently 47.76%.

In related news, EVP Timothy P. Mulhere sold 24,471 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $228.27, for a total value of $5,585,995.17. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 43,438 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,915,592.26. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Elizabeth A. Simermeyer sold 7,691 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $227.53, for a total value of $1,749,933.23. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 16,634 shares in the company, valued at $3,784,734.02. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 34,775 shares of company stock worth $7,896,521. Insiders own 1.05% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Inverness Counsel LLC NY lifted its position in Ecolab by 14.5% in the 1st quarter. Inverness Counsel LLC NY now owns 9,765 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $2,090,000 after acquiring an additional 1,240 shares in the last quarter. Capital Investment Services of America Inc. raised its stake in Ecolab by 1.2% during the 1st quarter. Capital Investment Services of America Inc. now owns 119,321 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $25,543,000 after buying an additional 1,376 shares during the last quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. raised its stake in Ecolab by 19.3% during the 1st quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 177,427 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $37,983,000 after buying an additional 28,718 shares during the last quarter. Destination Wealth Management raised its stake in Ecolab by 2.3% during the 1st quarter. Destination Wealth Management now owns 85,191 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $18,237,000 after buying an additional 1,947 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Grimes & Company Inc. raised its stake in Ecolab by 2.7% during the 4th quarter. Grimes & Company Inc. now owns 30,587 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $6,618,000 after buying an additional 814 shares during the last quarter. 73.21% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Ecolab Inc provides water, hygiene, and infection prevention solutions and services worldwide. Its Global Industrial segment offers water treatment and process applications, and cleaning and sanitizing solutions to manufacturing, food and beverage processing, transportation, chemical, metals and mining, power generation, pulp and paper, commercial laundry, petroleum, and petrochemical industries.

