Enterprise Products Partners L.P. (NYSE:EPD) is Cutter & CO Brokerage Inc.’s 6th Largest Position

Cutter & CO Brokerage Inc. lessened its stake in shares of Enterprise Products Partners L.P. (NYSE:EPD) by 0.4% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 378,953 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after selling 1,374 shares during the quarter. Enterprise Products Partners comprises approximately 2.0% of Cutter & CO Brokerage Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 6th biggest position. Cutter & CO Brokerage Inc.’s holdings in Enterprise Products Partners were worth $8,345,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in EPD. Reby Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Enterprise Products Partners during the fourth quarter worth approximately $29,000. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC acquired a new position in Enterprise Products Partners during the fourth quarter worth $32,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC acquired a new position in Enterprise Products Partners during the first quarter worth $33,000. Sterling Financial Planning Inc. acquired a new position in Enterprise Products Partners during the fourth quarter worth $36,000. Finally, ADE LLC acquired a new position in Enterprise Products Partners during the fourth quarter worth $41,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 28.59% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on EPD shares. TD Securities started coverage on Enterprise Products Partners in a report on Tuesday, April 6th. They set a “buy” rating and a $28.00 price objective on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on Enterprise Products Partners from $27.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, May 13th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Enterprise Products Partners from $29.00 to $33.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, March 22nd. Thirteen research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $25.50.

Shares of EPD remained flat at $$24.21 during trading hours on Friday. The company had a trading volume of 55,999 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,159,996. The company has a current ratio of 1.00, a quick ratio of 0.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04. The firm has a market cap of $52.90 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.16 and a beta of 1.41. Enterprise Products Partners L.P. has a fifty-two week low of $14.90 and a fifty-two week high of $24.44. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $23.22.

Enterprise Products Partners (NYSE:EPD) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, May 2nd. The oil and gas producer reported $0.61 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.48 by $0.13. The business had revenue of $9.16 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.98 billion. Enterprise Products Partners had a return on equity of 17.87% and a net margin of 13.04%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 22.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.61 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Enterprise Products Partners L.P. will post 2.17 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 12th. Investors of record on Friday, April 30th were given a dividend of $0.45 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, April 29th. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.43%. Enterprise Products Partners’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 85.31%.

About Enterprise Products Partners

Enterprise Products Partners L.P. provides midstream energy services to producers and consumers of natural gas, natural gas liquids (NGLs), crude oil, petrochemicals, and refined products. The company operates through four segments: NGL Pipelines & Services, Crude Oil Pipelines & Services, Natural Gas Pipelines & Services, and Petrochemical & Refined Products Services.

