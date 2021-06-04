Cutter & CO Brokerage Inc. Cuts Stock Position in Zebra Technologies Co. (NASDAQ:ZBRA)

Cutter & CO Brokerage Inc. lowered its stake in Zebra Technologies Co. (NASDAQ:ZBRA) by 4.2% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 6,944 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 305 shares during the period. Cutter & CO Brokerage Inc.’s holdings in Zebra Technologies were worth $3,369,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Ancora Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Zebra Technologies by 47.9% during the 4th quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 71 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 23 shares during the last quarter. Adirondack Trust Co. boosted its stake in Zebra Technologies by 166.7% during the 4th quarter. Adirondack Trust Co. now owns 80 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. CVA Family Office LLC purchased a new stake in Zebra Technologies during the 1st quarter valued at $33,000. West Oak Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Zebra Technologies during the 1st quarter valued at $34,000. Finally, Semmax Financial Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Zebra Technologies during the 1st quarter valued at $34,000. Institutional investors own 82.76% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages recently commented on ZBRA. William Blair reaffirmed a “market perform” rating on shares of Zebra Technologies in a report on Friday, February 19th. Northcoast Research raised Zebra Technologies from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $560.00 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 23rd. Needham & Company LLC raised their price objective on Zebra Technologies from $515.00 to $525.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Zebra Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $574.00 price target for the company in a research report on Friday, February 26th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reissued an “underweight” rating and issued a $410.00 price objective (up previously from $380.00) on shares of Zebra Technologies in a research note on Tuesday, April 27th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $435.57.

In other Zebra Technologies news, insider Jeffrey F. Schmitz sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $488.00, for a total value of $488,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 8,363 shares in the company, valued at $4,081,144. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, insider Stephen Edgar Williams sold 914 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $484.18, for a total transaction of $442,540.52. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 3,349 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,621,518.82. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 36,913 shares of company stock worth $18,251,648. 1.11% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

NASDAQ ZBRA traded up $5.13 on Friday, hitting $511.17. The stock had a trading volume of 3,232 shares, compared to its average volume of 341,036. The business has a fifty day moving average of $491.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 0.53 and a current ratio of 0.87. Zebra Technologies Co. has a 52-week low of $244.32 and a 52-week high of $518.66. The company has a market capitalization of $27.35 billion, a PE ratio of 42.42 and a beta of 1.59.

Zebra Technologies (NASDAQ:ZBRA) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The industrial products company reported $4.79 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $4.13 by $0.66. Zebra Technologies had a net margin of 13.56% and a return on equity of 35.90%. The business had revenue of $1.35 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.33 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $2.67 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 28.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts predict that Zebra Technologies Co. will post 15.14 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Zebra Technologies Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides enterprise asset intelligence solutions in the automatic identification and data capture solutions industry worldwide. It operates in two segments, Asset Intelligence & Tracking and Enterprise Visibility & Mobility. The company designs, manufactures, and sells printers, which produce labels, wristbands, tickets, receipts, and plastic cards; RFID printers and encoders; accessories and options for its printers, including vehicle mounts and battery chargers; stock and customized thermal labels, receipts, ribbons, plastic cards, and RFID tags for printers; and temperature-monitoring labels primarily used in vaccine distribution, as well as self-laminating wristbands for use in laser printers.

