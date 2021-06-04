Davy Global Fund Management Ltd Has $3.05 Million Stake in Garmin Ltd. (NASDAQ:GRMN)

Davy Global Fund Management Ltd grew its stake in Garmin Ltd. (NASDAQ:GRMN) by 43.1% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 23,092 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,952 shares during the quarter. Davy Global Fund Management Ltd’s holdings in Garmin were worth $3,045,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its holdings in shares of Garmin by 24.2% in the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 2,387,121 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $285,643,000 after acquiring an additional 465,589 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP grew its holdings in shares of Garmin by 2.4% in the 4th quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 2,038,308 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $243,904,000 after acquiring an additional 48,150 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Garmin in the 4th quarter valued at about $192,181,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its holdings in shares of Garmin by 1.2% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,483,738 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $177,544,000 after acquiring an additional 17,697 shares in the last quarter. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System grew its holdings in shares of Garmin by 2.6% in the 4th quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 1,095,486 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $131,086,000 after acquiring an additional 27,891 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 51.52% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the company. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on Garmin from $129.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, April 29th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on Garmin from $120.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, February 18th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Garmin from $134.00 to $138.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, April 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on Garmin from $112.00 to $133.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 4th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Garmin from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $144.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Garmin currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $135.57.

In other Garmin news, Director Sean Biddlecombe sold 1,079 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $137.56, for a total transaction of $148,427.24. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . Also, Director Jonathan Burrell sold 150,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $142.06, for a total transaction of $21,309,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last quarter, insiders sold 248,468 shares of company stock valued at $35,248,096. 21.39% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ GRMN traded up $0.82 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $143.04. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 5,434 shares, compared to its average volume of 721,511. Garmin Ltd. has a fifty-two week low of $90.12 and a fifty-two week high of $145.20. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $138.50. The firm has a market cap of $27.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.18, a P/E/G ratio of 3.95 and a beta of 1.04.

Garmin (NASDAQ:GRMN) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $1.18 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.88 by $0.30. Garmin had a net margin of 23.88% and a return on equity of 19.71%. The company had revenue of $1.07 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $930.06 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.91 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 25.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Garmin Ltd. will post 5.3 EPS for the current year.

Garmin Ltd. designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and distributes a range of navigation, communication, and information devices in the Americas, the Asia Pacific, Australian Continent, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. Its Fitness segment offers running and multi-sport watches; cycling products; activity tracking and smartwatch devices; and fitness and cycling accessories.

