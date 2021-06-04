Holistic Financial Partners Sells 238 Shares of Lululemon Athletica Inc. (NASDAQ:LULU)

Holistic Financial Partners lowered its position in Lululemon Athletica Inc. (NASDAQ:LULU) by 9.1% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 2,376 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock after selling 238 shares during the period. Holistic Financial Partners’ holdings in Lululemon Athletica were worth $729,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Atticus Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in Lululemon Athletica by 143.2% during the first quarter. Atticus Wealth Management LLC now owns 90 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 53 shares during the period. HighMark Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Lululemon Athletica by 182.9% in the first quarter. HighMark Wealth Management LLC now owns 99 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 64 shares in the last quarter. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Lululemon Athletica in the fourth quarter valued at about $31,000. Perennial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Lululemon Athletica in the fourth quarter valued at about $32,000. Finally, Heritage Wealth Advisors lifted its position in shares of Lululemon Athletica by 133.3% in the first quarter. Heritage Wealth Advisors now owns 112 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 64 shares in the last quarter. 80.53% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other news, CEO Calvin Mcdonald sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $335.00, for a total transaction of $1,005,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 36,469 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,217,115. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.39% of the company’s stock.

Lululemon Athletica stock opened at $317.36 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $320.79. The stock has a market capitalization of $41.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 70.52, a P/E/G ratio of 2.72 and a beta of 1.34. Lululemon Athletica Inc. has a twelve month low of $269.28 and a twelve month high of $399.90.

Lululemon Athletica (NASDAQ:LULU) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, June 2nd. The apparel retailer reported $1.16 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.91 by $0.25. Lululemon Athletica had a return on equity of 28.68% and a net margin of 13.38%. The firm had revenue of $1.23 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.13 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.22 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 88.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts predict that Lululemon Athletica Inc. will post 6.48 EPS for the current year.

Several brokerages have recently commented on LULU. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on Lululemon Athletica from $394.00 to $377.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday. B. Riley restated a “buy” rating and issued a $370.00 price objective (down from $374.00) on shares of Lululemon Athletica in a research report on Friday. Royal Bank of Canada began coverage on Lululemon Athletica in a research report on Friday, April 23rd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $380.00 target price on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on Lululemon Athletica from $330.00 to $335.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday. Finally, BTIG Research boosted their target price on Lululemon Athletica from $434.00 to $440.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nineteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $382.94.

lululemon athletica inc., together with its subsidiaries, designs, distributes, and retails athletic apparel and accessories for women and men. It operates through two segments, Company-Operated Stores and Direct to Consumer. The company offers pants, shorts, tops, and jackets for healthy lifestyle and athletic activities, such as yoga, running, and training, as well as other sweaty pursuits.

